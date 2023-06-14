Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oil and Gas Pipes Market to Reach $115.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oil and Gas Pipes estimated at US$66.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$46.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hdpe segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Oil and Gas Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)-

Chevron Corporation

BP PLC

ConocoPhillips Company

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Baker Hughes Company

Borealis AG

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

American Piping Products, Inc.

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Arabian Pipes Company

Abu Dhabi Metal Pipes & Profiles Industries Complex L. L. C

China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)

CEF Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 582 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $66.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $115.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



