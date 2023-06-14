Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Construction Equipment Market to Reach $248.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Construction Equipment estimated at US$175 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$248.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Earthmoving Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$102 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Material Handling Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Construction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 278 Featured)-

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

JLG Industries Inc.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Liebherr Group

Lonking Holdings Limited

Manitou Group

Sandvik AB

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 747 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $175 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t70obt

