Ameritek Ventures: Augmum, Inc. Augmented Reality Glasses HaliOas™ Integrated With Artificial Intelligence Software Will Be Below $500

CHICAGO, IL, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), an emerging technology provider of robotic technology, artificial intelligence software, machine learning processes, and blockchain cloud software for businesses and governments, announced today that its subsidiary Augmum, Inc. has been working on HaliOas™, augmented reality glasses integrated with artificial intelligence, which are designed for Medical, Construction and Military industries to provide critical information to the end user. The artificial intelligence software will point out items for the end-user to focus on. The company has been primarily focused on the price of its product. The company is planning to set the HailOas™ price below $500.

Although the present market considers augmented reality glasses an excellent accessory, paying $3,500 for AR glasses is excessive. The market will recognize the value and mission-critical use of the AR glasses at prices around $500, but before this happens, the glasses must be in the hands of the end user. The end user must experience the functionality before paying such a high price. Hospitals and organizations need to allow several people to use the glasses to explore the AR glasses' entire purpose.

HailOas™ allows users to project information and is designed to be worn all day. It is just one of many innovative technologies the company has developed, and many more will be announced shortly.

"We are excited to be offering HailOas™ to our customers," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Ameritek Ventures, Inc. "It is a high-quality and affordable AR solution that can enhance their experience with our AI-integrated robotic arm technology. Our AR glasses will enable users to interact with the robotic arm more intuitively and immersive and access various applications and features that can improve their productivity and efficiency."

HailOas™ overlays virtual information in the physical world. These overlays imitate the screens and functionality of a smartphone, including map navigation and flash notifications. HailOas™ glasses versions emphasize supporting AR technologies, smart assistants, music playback, or video recording.

About Ameritek Ventures, Inc.

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. is a leading emerging technology provider of robotic technology, artificial intelligence software, machine learning processes, and blockchain cloud software for businesses and governments. It comprises a group of companies that provides various world-class software and hardware products and services beneficial to businesses and organizations.

Ameritek Ventures manufacture and innovate advanced technological developments in the medical, commerce, industrial, and supply chain sectors. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality technology with Augmum, Inc. Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and the HailOas™ virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, augmented technology, and artificial technology to control its six-axis robotic arm.

Safe Harbor

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It is not obligated to update or correct information prepared by third parties not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures' public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Investor Relations

https://twitter.com/AmeritekInfo

investors@ameritekventures.com