Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Global Market Report 2023: Myriad Benefits Augment Adoption of IWMS

Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$809 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 420 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Recovers Fast Following the COVID-19 Bump

Real-Time Data & IWMS to Work Wonders for Workspace Utilization & Worker Safety in Post-Pandemic Workplace

An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Prime Objectives of IWMS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Analysis by Offering

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services for 2023 & 2030

World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Real Estate Management, Facility Space Management, Asset Maintenance Management, Project Management, and Environment Management for 2023E

World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by Services: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Professional Services, and Managed Services for 2023E

Analysis by End-Use

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2023 and 2030

Regional Analysis

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030

Competition

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IWMS: A Workhorse of Smart Company Workspaces

Myriad Benefits Augment Adoption of IWMS

How IWMS Boosts Workplace Productivity & Cuts Costs

Selecting IWMS Processes for Specific Requirements

Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Environment for Integrated Workplace Management Systems

Changing Workplace Environments Enhance the Importance of IWMS

Effective Workplace Environment Management

Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour

Diverse Use Cases Drive Adoption of IWMS

Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain

Global Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)

Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well for the Market

Overview of Facilities Management Technology

Global Facilities Management Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Facilities Management Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for In-House Facilities Management and Outsourced Facilities Management for 2023E

Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities Management Services Market for Select End-Use Markets

Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management

How IFMS Empowers Organizations to Stay Afloat amid COVID-19 Pandemic

IWMS Entails Sweeping Efficiencies for Real Estate & Facility Management

IWMS Helps Optimize & Manage Workplace Resources in Real Estate Industry

Effective Workplace Property Management: A Major Benefit of IMWS

IMWS Streamlines Move Management & Facilitates Effective Asset Tracking

IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment

Obligations for Workplace Safety Management

Overview of Facilities Management Technology

Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace

The Influence of Technology in Workplace

Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge

Technology-Powered Future Course of IWMS

IMWS Drives Automation in the Workplace

Smart IWMS: Making Workplaces Intelligent

Government Organizations View IWMS as Answer to Pressing Facility-Related Issues

Hybrid Workplace Catalyzes Rise of Touchless, Cloud-based Visitor Management System

IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

