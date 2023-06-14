Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Global Market Report 2023: Myriad Benefits Augment Adoption of IWMS

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$809 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)-
- Accruent LLC
- ARCHIBUS, Inc.
- AssetWorks, LLC.
- Condeco Group Ltd.
- Eagle Technology, Inc.
- Facilio Inc.
- FacilityONE
- eCIFM Solutions, Inc.
- Common Areas
- Eden Workplace
- Facilitron
- Flairsoft
- Budgetrac LLC
- AkitaBox
- CBRE Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|420
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal
- WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
- Integrated Workplace Management System Market Recovers Fast Following the COVID-19 Bump
- Real-Time Data & IWMS to Work Wonders for Workspace Utilization & Worker Safety in Post-Pandemic Workplace
- An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
- Prime Objectives of IWMS
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market
- Analysis by Offering
- World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and Services for 2023 & 2030
- World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Real Estate Management, Facility Space Management, Asset Maintenance Management, Project Management, and Environment Management for 2023E
- World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by Services: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Professional Services, and Managed Services for 2023E
- Analysis by End-Use
- Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2023 and 2030
- Regional Analysis
- World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030
- Competition
- Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- IWMS: A Workhorse of Smart Company Workspaces
- Myriad Benefits Augment Adoption of IWMS
- How IWMS Boosts Workplace Productivity & Cuts Costs
- Selecting IWMS Processes for Specific Requirements
- Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Environment for Integrated Workplace Management Systems
- Changing Workplace Environments Enhance the Importance of IWMS
- Effective Workplace Environment Management
- Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour
- Diverse Use Cases Drive Adoption of IWMS
- Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain
- Global Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)
- Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well for the Market
- Overview of Facilities Management Technology
- Global Facilities Management Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Global Facilities Management Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for In-House Facilities Management and Outsourced Facilities Management for 2023E
- Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities Management Services Market for Select End-Use Markets
- Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management
- How IFMS Empowers Organizations to Stay Afloat amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- IWMS Entails Sweeping Efficiencies for Real Estate & Facility Management
- IWMS Helps Optimize & Manage Workplace Resources in Real Estate Industry
- Effective Workplace Property Management: A Major Benefit of IMWS
- IMWS Streamlines Move Management & Facilitates Effective Asset Tracking
- IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment
- Obligations for Workplace Safety Management
- Overview of Facilities Management Technology
- Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace
- The Influence of Technology in Workplace
- Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge
- Technology-Powered Future Course of IWMS
- IMWS Drives Automation in the Workplace
- Smart IWMS: Making Workplaces Intelligent
- Government Organizations View IWMS as Answer to Pressing Facility-Related Issues
- Hybrid Workplace Catalyzes Rise of Touchless, Cloud-based Visitor Management System
- IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8eus5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment