U.S. Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Investment Opportunities Databook 2023: A $51.28 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Databook 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States diabetes devices and therapeutics market size is expected to record a CAGR of 13.3% during 2023-2027 to reach US$51.28 billion by 2027, increasing from US$31.17 billion in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$27.6 billion in 2022.

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the diabetes devices and therapeutics industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by category, diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channels, and end users.

Key market segments covered in the report:

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category, 2018-2027

  • Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices
  • Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices, 2018-2027

  • Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
  • Insulin Delivery Devices
  • Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications
  • Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, 2018-2027

  • Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices
  • Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
  • Test Strips
  • Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices, 2018-2027

  • Insulin Pumps
  • Insulin Pens
  • Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics, 2018-2027

  • Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs
  • Insulin
  • Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs
  • Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs, 2018-2027

  • Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors
  • DPP-4 Inhibitors
  • SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin, 2018-2027

  • Basal or Long-Acting
  • Bolus or Fast-Acting
  • Traditional Human Insulin Drugs
  • Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs, 2018-2027

  • GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
  • Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs, 2018-2027

  • Combination Insulin
  • Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration, 2018-2027

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intravenous
  • Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes, 2018-2027

  • Type 1 Diabetes
  • Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels, 2018-2027

  • Online Pharmacies
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User, 2018-2027

  • Hospitals
  • Diabetes Clinics
  • Homecare

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages51
Forecast Period2023 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$31170.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$51281.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.3%
Regions CoveredUnited States



About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
