U.S. Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Investment Opportunities Databook 2023: A $51.28 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Databook 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States diabetes devices and therapeutics market size is expected to record a CAGR of 13.3% during 2023-2027 to reach US$51.28 billion by 2027, increasing from US$31.17 billion in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 12.9% to reach US$27.6 billion in 2022.



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the diabetes devices and therapeutics industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by category, diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channels, and end users.

Key market segments covered in the report:

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category, 2018-2027

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices, 2018-2027

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, 2018-2027

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices, 2018-2027

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics, 2018-2027

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs, 2018-2027

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin, 2018-2027

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs, 2018-2027

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs, 2018-2027

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration, 2018-2027

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes, 2018-2027

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels, 2018-2027

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User, 2018-2027

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31170.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $51281.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered United States





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb442k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.