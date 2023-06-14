Global Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $62.39 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.2%

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 62.39 billion by 2030, expanding at 14.15% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The market players are witnessing an increasing interest in the development of advanced therapies that are based on tissue, gene, or cell.

Research communities and companies continue to make large investments in the culturing and isolation of a broad range of cell types, such as keratinocytes, chondrocytes, cartilage, stem, dermal papilla, & epithelial cells for the development of novel therapies.



Regulatory authorities such as FDA play a crucial role in the growth of the market by undertaking initiatives related to the development and approval of advanced treatment development as well as restriction of unregulated treatments. In addition, direct cellular reprogramming is attracting interest as a cutting-edge treatment approach because of its advantages such as efficacy and security.



On the other hand, an increase in the number of clinical trials related to advanced therapies is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

According to data obtained from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, in Q1 2022, 32 non-genetically modified cellular therapy trials were initiated, and 69% of these were in the non-oncology arena. Moreover, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, more than 1800 active cellular therapies are under clinical trial.



Furthermore, key companies operating in the market are undertaking several strategic initiatives such as various agreements, new launches, and expansion to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2022, the University of Pennsylvania's personalized cellular therapy was approved for the treatment of individuals with relapsed or resistant follicular lymphoma.

Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

Autologous therapy segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 60.6% owing to increasing adoption of this therapy type coupled with lower risk of life-threatening complications

Allogenic therapy segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to factors such as high pricing and growth in stem cell banking. Moreover, many companies are preparing to shift their business toward allogenic cell therapy product development

Oncology therapeutic area captured the largest market share of 38.23% in 2022 owing to the increasing adoption of advanced cell therapies in the treatment of various types of cancers. Oncology segment is also projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 14.95% during the forecast years

Cell therapy are also under the investigation for musculoskeletal disorders and has great potential for market growth

North America dominated the global cell therapy market owing to the strong regulatory framework, presence of bodies like the International Society for Cellular Therapy, and presence of key operating companies

