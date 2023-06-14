Global Animal Health Market to 2030: Increasing Pet-related Expenditures Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Companion), By Product (Biologics), By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal health market size is expected to reach USD 112.36 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The market is driven by increased investments in animal health R&D, increased diagnostic rates, initiatives by key companies, and increased animal health expenditure. The market has also remained largely resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The market especially for the companion animal segment was positively impacted during late 2020 and 2021, due to increased pet adoption rates, pet humanization trends, and improved overall diagnostics business sales with increased awareness among pet parents. During 2022 and 2023 however, macroeconomic uncertainties, such as global recession and inflation, are expected to impact market revenues for a short period.



The emergence of veterinary health information systems, specifically in developed economies, is expected to provide high growth potential in the future. With the help of these systems, data generated in veterinary clinics can be uploaded on the internet, which can be further shared with other researchers and clinicians. The incorporation of this technology will facilitate real-time analysis for fluctuations in disease prevalence. As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be a significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of veterinary health products, which is anticipated to fuel market demand as well as revenue.



The threat of zoonotic infections spreading through ticks, and fleas or through contact with animals is high. The WHO is involved in various cross-sectoral activities for the purpose of addressing health threats at the human-animal-ecosystem interface. Food-borne zoonoses, antimicrobial resistance, and emerging zoonoses are some of the threats in the animal health market.

Also, MediLabSecure, a laboratory network project, was initiated with an aim of identifying emerging viruses and pathogens in 19 countries in the Mediterranean region. The implementation of a wide range of technologies for the detection and monitoring of various animal diseases is one of the major growth contributing factors.



North America captured a substantial share of the global market, owing to a wide range of definitive measures adopted by welfare organizations, technological advancements, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and an increasing number of pet owners. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the coming years as a consequence of consistent R&D investments deployed by prominent players and their efforts to commercialize branded and generic therapeutics at a relatively inexpensive price.

Companies Mentioned

Zoetis

Ceva Sante Animale

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Elanco

Virbac

Heska

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Animal Health Market Report Highlights

By product, pharmaceuticals dominated the market with a share of over 40% in 2022, due to a significant increase in the adoption of pets, which demands long-term health plans

Based on animal type, the companion animal segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate of 9% during the forecast period, owing to an increased need for companionship, increasing pet expenditure, and adoption of pet insurance

By distribution channel, retail channels, and e-commerce platforms accounted for a notable share owing to factors such as convenience associated with online pharmacies and the increasing number of retail pharmacies

In terms of end-use, the Point-of-care testing/in-house testing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for related products and services

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of over 30% of the global animal health industry owing to the presence of established pharmaceutical companies consistently striving for extensive commercialization of their products

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rate of about 10% during the forecast period, owing to the high clinical urgency to curb the incidence of zoonotic diseases and management of disease outbreaks, such as swine influenza

Industry rivalry in the market is expected to remain at a higher level over the forecast period. Market players are involved in adopting extensive growth strategies such as entering strategic alliances, engaging in product differentiation, and expansion of product portfolio in an attempt to capture a larger share of the market

In February 2021, Ceva and INRAE signed an agreement to collaborate in the arena of animal health. This partnership is expected to accelerate innovation and the development of new products

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $58.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $112.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Animal Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Animal Health Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.1.1.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.1.1.2 Rapid Technological Advancements

3.1.1.3 Increasing Pet-Related Expenditures

3.1.1.4 Growing Focus On Companion Animal Health And Safety

3.1.1.5 Increasing Pet Ownership

3.1.1.6 Increasing Livestock Population And Demand For Eggs, MEAts, & Dairy Products

3.1.1.7 Emerging Zoonotic Diseases And Their Transfer To Humans

3.1.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.1.2.1 Increasing Influx Of Counterfeit Drugs

3.1.2.2 Lack Of Standardization

3.1.2.3 Economic Differences In Developed & Developing Markets

3.1.2.4 Unstructured And Lenient Rules & Regulations

3.1.2.5 Time-Consuming R&D Processes And Higher Investments

3.2 Regulatory Framework

3.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4 Pet Animal Owner Profiles

3.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.6 Estimated Global Sales Of 50 Key Veterinary Medicines, 2018 To 2022

3.7 Estimated Animal Population, By Key Species & Key Countries, 2018 To 2022

Chapter 4 Animal Health Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Animal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Animal Health Market Estimates & Forecast, By Animal Type (USD Million)

4.3 Production Animal

4.4 Companion Animal

Chapter 5 Animal Health Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Animal Health Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (USD Million)

5.3 Biologics

5.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.5 Medical Feed Additives

5.6 Diagnostics

5.7 Equipment & Disposables

5.8 Others

Chapter 6 Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Animal Health Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel (USD Million)

6.3 E-Commerce

6.4 Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy

Chapter 7 Animal Health Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Animal Health Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-Use (USD Million)

7.3 Veterinary Reference Laboratories

7.4 Point-Of-Care Testing/In-House Testing

7.5 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

7.6 Others

Chapter 8 Animal Health Market: Regional Estimates And Trend Analysis, By Product, Animal Type, End-Use

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iau2q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment