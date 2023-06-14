BW Offshore: Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

Partial repurchase of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024

BW Offshore Limited has today repurchased bonds with an aggregate principal amount of USD 10,200,000 in its USD 297,400,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: NO0010867948) for cancellation. Following the cancellation, the principal amount outstanding under the bond loan will be USD 212,600,000.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 7 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

