China PC Games Market Forecasts Report 2023: Total Market For PC, Mobile and Console Games Revenue $45.5 Billion in 2022 and is Forecast to Surpass $57 Billion in 2027

This report provides a comprehensive guide and insightful analysis to those aiming to navigate and tap into the lucrative China market.



China remains a powerhouse in the global games industry. It is the largest games market globally with one-third of global PC games revenue generated domestically.

At the same time, Chinese game companies are expanding their reach globally, accounting for 39% of PC games revenue worldwide. As the country reopens and its gaming sector sees a rebound, it is important to deeply understand the Chinese gaming scene from companies & games-to-watch to regulations and games licenses.

And despite regulatory and licensing challenges, several international hit game titles are available in China via platforms such as Steam International. There are other loopholes in the ISBN system as well, which are important to understand.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

The total market for PC, mobile and console games revenue in China was $45.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass $57 billion in 2027

China continues to be the largest market in the world with one-third of global PC games revenue generated domestically

By 2027 China will be home to 730 million gamers. The country's population is declining but the number of gamers is rising.

China's market and Chinese companies cannot be ignored. Chinese companies account for 39% of PC games worldwide, including in the domestic China market

Tencent and NetEase commanded a combined 61% share of domestic PC games revenue in 2022. While the duopoly continues to dominate the games market, the combined market share was lower than in 2021 due to weak performance from legacy titles and a lack of new title launches - indicating other competitors are gaining ground.

The publisher projects that more than 1,000 domestic games and 100 import games will be approved in 2023, surpassing 2021 and 2022 totals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Size and Forecast

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2027

2. Growth Drivers and Inhibitors?

Key growth drivers and inhibitors for PC games revenue in 2023 and beyond

Outlook on PC Gaming after the End of zero-COVID Policy

International and domestic revenue growth projections

3. PC Games Market Update?

Genres to watch

Games to watch

Analysis on top genres and titles in 2022

Aftermath of Blizzard PC titles shutdown

Other key developments

4. PC Games Market Trends?

Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology

Cross platform games and IP

Success story of indie game developers

5. Gamer Survey Results and Analysis?

Findings of the proprietary survey of 1,575 Chinese gamers

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, gaming and spending behavior, and usage for PC games

6. Top PC Games, Publishers, and Distributors?

Top PC games by revenue

Top PC game publishers by domestic market share

Top PC game distribution platforms

7. Esports and Livestreaming?

Esports industry revenue and outlook

Top esports game genres and titles

Gamer engagement with esports

Livestreaming metrics

Top platforms for watching gaming and esports content

8. Hardware and Location?

Icafe and esports hotels

Play-to-earn (P2E) concept and web3 games

9. Regulations and M&A?

Overview on new regulations

NPPA licensing and license forecasts

Investment activity

