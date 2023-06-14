Global Inverter Duty Motors Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activities Augurs well for Growth

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inverter Duty Motors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Inverter Duty Motors estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cast Iron, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laminated Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Inverter Duty Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$946.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Adlee Powertronic Co., Ltd.
- Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Havells India Ltd.
- Nidec Corporation
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- WEG SA
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|208
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Motors Fuels Growth in the Inverter Duty Motors Market
- Competition
- Global Inverter Duty Motors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
- Inverter Duty Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Inverter Duty Motors Hold an Edge over Standard Motors in Demanding Applications
- Inverter Duty Motors Market to Benefit from Stable Growth Prospects for Chemicals Industry
- Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021
- Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
- Bearing Protection: An Essential Prerequisite for Considering Motors to be Inverter Duty or Inverter Ready
- Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activities Augurs Well for Inverter Duty Motors Market
- Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells Drilled for the Period 2012-2018
- Mining Industry: Another Major End-Use Market for Inverter Duty Motors
- Inverter Duty Motors Address the Unique Requirements of Food & Beverage Sector
- Growing Instances of Bearing Damage in AC Motors due to Increased Installations of PWM VFDs
- Changing Motor Efficiency Regulations & Energy Conservation Standards to Impact Motors Industry
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Inverter Duty Motors
- Inverter Duty Motor Vs General Purpose Motor
- Inverter Duty Motor Designs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
