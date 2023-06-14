Global Inverter Duty Motors Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activities Augurs well for Growth

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inverter Duty Motors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Inverter Duty Motors estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cast Iron, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laminated Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Inverter Duty Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$946.5 Million by the year 2030.



