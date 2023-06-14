The SATCOM equipment market is valued at USD 22.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Communication Equipment Market by Solution, Platform, Technology, Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379944/?utm_source=GNW

In August 2021, Gilat Satellite Networks developed the multi-application SkyEdge II-c platform. This high-performance platform enables satellite service providers to support any market.

Satellites provide a host of voice, data, and broadcast solutions that wouldn’t have been possible in the 20th century.This convergence drives increased network demands to deliver uninterrupted availability, reliability, and security.



And, as more mission-critical applications become dependent on the network, tolerance for network problems approaches zero.

The market is being propelled by various factors, including the increasing demand for broadband connectivity, the expansion of cellular networks’ coverage, the rising need for IoT connectivity, and the growing investments by governments in satellite communication infrastructure.These factors drive the adoption of advanced satcom equipment that can operate across multiple frequency bands, providing higher data rates, improved efficiency, and enhanced reliability.



The advent of high-throughput satellites (HTS) is revolutionizing the satcom equipment market by offering significantly higher data rates and capacity than traditional satellites. HTS systems utilize spot beams to concentrate bandwidth over specific geographic areas, enabling the delivery of a wide range of applications and services such as broadband internet, video streaming, and enterprise networks.

Another noteworthy trend in the market is the integration of satcom equipment with terrestrial networks like 5G and 6G.This integration allows for seamless connectivity and enhances network resilience, leveraging the strengths of both satellite and terrestrial communication systems.



Leading players in the satcom equipment market are making substantial investments in research and development to introduce advanced technologies such as GaAs and Gallium RF technology to improve performance, efficiency, and reliability. They also focus on partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence and provide comprehensive solutions to customers.



Based on frequency, the multiband frequency is projected to register the highest during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Based on frequency, the SATCOM equipment market has been segmented into C band, L&S band, X band, Ka band, Ku band, VHF/UHF band, EHF/SHF band, Multiband, and Q band.Based on frequency, the multiband frequency is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2028.



Multi-band frequency is being increasingly used due to the need for seamless, assured connectivity between the network and grid.

Based on connectivity, MEO/GEO orbit segment is to lead the market during the forecast period 2023-2028

The SATCOM equipment market has been segmented based on connectivity into LEO and MEO/GEO orbit.MEO/GEO orbit segment to lead the market during the forecast period 2023-2028.



MEO high throughput satellites are challenging GEO satellites in cost per bit and overall operational efficiency.Several advantages, including the low manufacturing cost of smaller satellites used in prominent constellations, provide a viable commercial option for large GEO satellites for communication.



Moreover, closer positioning to Earth’s surface makes these satellites effective in the coverage of data connections.In February 2023, Marlink was awarded a Public Service Delegation contract to deploy broadband Internet and 4G/5G services via satellite networks, covering both urban and rural areas in French Guiana.



In a 15-year agreement, Marlink and SES will leverage SES’s multi-orbit geostationary (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite network to provide high-speed services to over 30,000 users across the French region.



The North American market is projected to contribute the most significant share from 2023 to 2028 in the SATCOM equipment market.

North America is expected to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2023 to 2028 based on region.The North American part, particularly the US, presents a highly profitable need for SATCOM equipment.



The US government has been actively investing in SATCOM to improve the quality and efficiency of satellite communication.The escalating investment in SATCOM equipment aims to enhance the defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernize communication systems in military platforms, and support critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies.



These factors play a significant role in driving the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in North America. Prominent players from this region include L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), EchoStar Corporation (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), and others.



