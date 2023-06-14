Smart Stadiums Report Global Market is Projected to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2030: 5G to Revolutionize Smart Stadiums

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Stadiums: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Stadiums estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Digital Content Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.4% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stadium & Public Security segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Smart Stadiums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -
- IBM Corporation
- Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intechnology Wifi
- Intel Corporation
- Locbee
- NEC Corporation
- NTT Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Schneider Electric SA
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Ucopia
- Vix Technology
- Volteo LLC.
- Allgovision Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- Byrom plc
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dignia Systems Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GP Smart Stadium
- Hawk-Eye
- Huawei Enterprise
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$38.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Smart Stadium Market on a Growth Trajectory
- Smart Stadiums Pull Viewers Out of the Comfort of their Living Rooms
- Building Automation to Register Fastest Growth
- Smart Stadiums - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 5G to Revolutionize Smart Stadiums
- Key Trends
- New Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
