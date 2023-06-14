Smart Stadiums Report Global Market is Projected to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2030: 5G to Revolutionize Smart Stadiums

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Stadiums: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Stadiums estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Digital Content Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.4% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stadium & Public Security segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Smart Stadiums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

IBM Corporation

Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intechnology Wifi

Intel Corporation

Locbee

NEC Corporation

NTT Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Schneider Electric SA

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Ucopia

Vix Technology

Volteo LLC.

Allgovision Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Byrom plc

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dignia Systems Ltd.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

GP Smart Stadium

Hawk-Eye

Huawei Enterprise

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Stadium Market on a Growth Trajectory

Smart Stadiums Pull Viewers Out of the Comfort of their Living Rooms

Building Automation to Register Fastest Growth

Smart Stadiums - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Revolutionize Smart Stadiums

Key Trends

New Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



