Global Medical Supply Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Delivery Research Report 2023: Trials Help Healthcare Providers Uncover Drones' Potential for Medical Deliveries

Despite growing adoption, citizens' security and privacy concerns prevent drone service providers from operating in urban areas. Moreover, while regulatory frameworks have improved in the past 3 years, regulations are still far from enabling widespread adoption, with most still not accounting for a potential aerial traffic management system or contemplating the use of drone platforms beyond visual line of sight (VLOS) without a waiver or special authorization.

Adoption rates of drone platforms for medical deliveries have grown considerably following the COVID-19 pandemic, a period in which policymakers temporarily enabled the use of unmanned aerial systems (UASs) for contactless deliveries. Data gathered from these trials has helped regulators across the world develop a coherent regulatory framework capable of providing stakeholders with enough predictability to safely expand operations.

Partnerships with governments in the developing world have also shed light on the potential uses of drone technology for healthcare providers. Starting with partnerships between Zipline and Matternet and the governments of Rwanda and Malawi, drone delivery service providers are seeking governmental partners in the developing world to gain a foothold in this new market.

Low air traffic, a lack of transport infrastructure, and the high costs associated with conventional vehicles are some of the factors that make the developing world the ideal region for drone service providers looking to expand operations.

