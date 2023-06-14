Tugboat Market is Expected to Incline at an 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 620 Million: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global tugboat market is anticipated to experience substantial growth from 2023 to 2031, expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% to reach a valuation of US$ 620 million. Tugboats play a crucial role in enhancing the operational efficiency of ports and shipping companies by enabling faster turnaround times, minimizing congestion, and improving vessel handling.



Expansion of offshore industries, such as oil and gas exploration and offshore wind farms, is estimated to positively affect the tugboat market forecast in the next few years. Developing countries are investing in infrastructure upgrades, including ports and waterways, to support economic growth and improve connectivity. The expansion of industrial activities and international trade in these countries fuels the demand for tugboats to support their growing maritime sectors.

The expansion of global maritime trade is another factor likely to fuel the uptake of tugboats. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), around 80% of the volume of international trade in goods is carried by sea, and the percentage is even higher for most developing countries.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 292.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 620.0 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 120 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Average Length, Engine Type, Engine Power, Capacity, Speed, Service, Ownership / Operator Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Astilleros Armon, Blount Boats and Shipyard, Cantiere Navale Vittoria Spa, Caterpillar Marine, Cheoy Lee Shipyards, Conrad Industries Inc., Damen Shipyards Group, Duclos Corporation, Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Greenbay Marine Pte. Ltd., Gulf Island Fabrication, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., Keppel Singmarine, Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Piriou, Ranger Tugs, Robert Allan Ltd., Sanmar Denizcilik AS, Sembcorp Marine, The Great Lakes Towing Company, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc., Vard Group, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the global tugboat market is expected to be valued at US$ 317.48 million

Sales of tugboats are expected to nearly double from 2023 to 2031

By type, seagoing tugboats are likely to experience high demand from 2023 to 2031

In terms of service, harbor assistance is expected to account for a significant number of tugboat usage

By engine type, electric-powered tugboats are anticipated to acquire significant popularity

From 2022 to 2023, the market for tugboats is forecast to grow by over 8%

Prominent Drivers & Trends in the Tugboats Market

Demand for tugboats is increasing, thanks to an expanding oil & gas industry. Tugboats are essential in offshore drilling operations, assisting in the movement and positioning of drilling rigs, supply vessels, and other support vessels.

Offshore construction projects, such as the installation of pipelines, subsea infrastructure, and wind farms, rely on tugboats for various tasks. Tugboats assist in transporting construction materials, positioning equipment, and providing support during the installation process. These offshore construction activities, particularly in the renewable energy sector, are boosting demand for tugboat services.

Demand for tugboat services for vessel maneuvering, berthing, safe navigation, emergency response, congestion management, pilotage assistance, ship escort services, and maintenance and repair support within harbors and ports offers significant tugboat market opportunities for manufacturers.



Global Tugboat Market: Regional Landscape: APAC to be the Rising Sun

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative tugboat markets. Nearly 40% of all tugboats operations are expected to be concentrated in this region. The presence of a robust shipping and maritime industry is a key contributing growth factor.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust expansion of the tugboat business, as the region is a major hub for international maritime trade, with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore playing crucial roles. Growth in trade volumes across various economies in the region has resulted in a higher demand for tugboat services to support vessel movements and port operations.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global tugboat market include Astilleros Armon, Blount Boats and Shipyard, Cantiere Navale Vittoria Spa, Caterpillar Marine, Cheoy Lee Shipyards, Conrad Industries Inc., Piriou, Ranger Tugs, Robert Allan Ltd., Sanmar Denizcilik AS, Sembcorp Marine, The Great Lakes Towing Company, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc., and Vard Group among others.

Some key developments in the tugboats market are as follows:

In April 2023 , Suez Canal Authority revealed plans to introduce a floating port and six additional tugboats by the conclusion of 2023. Implementation of these upgrades is expected to have a positive impact on the canal's revenue and contribute to economic advancement in the surrounding area. Furthermore, the testing phase of these vessels is scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2023, before their official deployment for service.

, revealed plans to introduce a floating port and six additional tugboats by the conclusion of 2023. Implementation of these upgrades is expected to have a positive impact on the canal's revenue and contribute to economic advancement in the surrounding area. Furthermore, the testing phase of these vessels is scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2023, before their official deployment for service. In August 2022, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Samoa collaborated and launched Sa'ula-60, a newly funded tugboat as part of the Apia Port project. This initiative aims to enhance Apia Port, transforming it into a safer, more secure, and environmentally friendly international gateway. The project prioritizes the development and implementation of gender-sensitive green port initiatives, focusing on optimizing operational efficiency and energy usage to ensure the long-term sustainability of Samoa's port operations.

Key Segments Profiled

Type

Seagoing Tugboats

Harbor Tugboats

River Tugboats



Average Length

Less than 15 Meters

15 Meters - 30 Meters

More than 30 Meters



Engine Type

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Electric



Engine Power

Less than 1000 kW

1000 kW - 2000 kW

More than 2000 kW



Capacity

Less than 30 Tons

30 Tons - 60 Tons

60 Tons - 100 Tons

More than 100 Tons

Speed

Low Speed (Less than 8 knots)

Standard Speed (8 knots - 12 knots)

High Speed (More than 12 knots)



Service

Harbor Assistance

Towage and Salvage

Escort Services

Offshore Support

Ice-breaking

Others

Ownership/Operator

Private

Government/Port Authority

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



