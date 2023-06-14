Global Certificate Authority Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Base of Online Customers and the Rising Need to Secure Communications Spur Demand

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certificate Authority - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Certificate Authority estimated at US$123.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Certificate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Certificate Authority market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $123.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $298.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Certificate Authority - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Certificate Authority: A Prelude

List of Leading Certificate Authorities

Certificate Authority Market on a Growth Trajectory

SSL Certificates Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share, Driven by Benefits of Encrypting Sensitive Data

Managed PKI Services Dominate the Certificate Authority Market

Healthcare Industry Exhibits the Fastest Growth for Certificate Authority

US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Certificate Authority Market on a Growth Trajectory

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Base of Online Customers and the Rising Need to Secure Communications Spur the Demand for Certificate Authority

Penetration of Internet: Regional Breakdown for 2017

Growing Cases of Cybercrimes to Propel the Demand for Certificate Authority

The Most Affected Countries by Cybercrime: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2018

Rising Popularity of Cloud Computing in Business to Drive the Market for Certificate Authority

Growing Number of IoT Devices Propels the Usage of SSL Certificates

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

