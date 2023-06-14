Global Certificate Authority Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Base of Online Customers and the Rising Need to Secure Communications Spur Demand

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certificate Authority - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Certificate Authority estimated at US$123.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Certificate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Certificate Authority market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 108 Featured) -
- Actalis S.p.A.
- Buypass AS
- Camerfirma, SA
- Certsign SA (Romania)
- Comodo CA Limited
- DigiCert, Inc.
- Disig a.s. (Slovakia)
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- Globalsign
- GoDaddy, Inc.
- Harica
- Hongkong Post
- NetLock Kft.
- Network Solutions LLC
- Onespan Inc.
- SSL Corp.
- SwissSign
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
- Turktrust Information Security Services Inc.
- WISeKey SA
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|306
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$123.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$298.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Certificate Authority - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Certificate Authority: A Prelude
- List of Leading Certificate Authorities
- Certificate Authority Market on a Growth Trajectory
- SSL Certificates Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share, Driven by Benefits of Encrypting Sensitive Data
- Managed PKI Services Dominate the Certificate Authority Market
- Healthcare Industry Exhibits the Fastest Growth for Certificate Authority
- US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Certificate Authority Market on a Growth Trajectory
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Base of Online Customers and the Rising Need to Secure Communications Spur the Demand for Certificate Authority
- Penetration of Internet: Regional Breakdown for 2017
- Growing Cases of Cybercrimes to Propel the Demand for Certificate Authority
- The Most Affected Countries by Cybercrime: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2018
- Rising Popularity of Cloud Computing in Business to Drive the Market for Certificate Authority
- Growing Number of IoT Devices Propels the Usage of SSL Certificates
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afusxz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment