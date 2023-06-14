The global Methanol market is expected to grow from USD 30.9 billion in 2023 to USD 38.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methanol Market by Feedstock, Derivative, Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999059/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing demand for methanol for various derivatives such as formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, gasoline, among others is propelling the growth of this market.



By feedstock, the coal segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on feedstock, the coal is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.For large scale methanol production, coal can be one of the sustainable raw materials.



The easy availability and low cost are another factors that are driving the coal feedstock demand.



By derivative, the MTO/MTP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on derivative, the MTO/MTP is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.The demand of olefins is increasing in petrochemical industry.



MTO is used to manufacture olefins thus the demand for MTO plants is also increasing in countries such as China.Propylene production is the main goal of the MTP process, a particular variation of the MTO process.



It includes the same procedures as the MTO method for converting methanol into propylene.



By sub derivative, the olefins segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on sub derivative, the olefins is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.In the construction industry there is high demand of olefins.



The production of chemical and polymer products such as plastic, detergent, glue, rubber, and food packaging extensively uses olefins as a raw material. By using methanol as a feedstock rather than conventional fossil fuel-based sources, the MTO and MTP processes offer other ways to produce olefins.



By end-use industry, the solvent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of methanol market during 2023 to 2028.

Based on end-use industry, the solvent is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Due to the significant growth in the construction industry, Asia Pacific dominates the methanol market in the solvents end-use industry segment.



Methanol is frequently used as a solvent in laboratories for numerous analytical and research reasons. Methanol is frequently used in the laboratory because of its affordability and compatibility with numerous analytical procedures.



The methanol market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the methanol market from 2023 to 2028.The increasing demand for UF/PF resins and increasing methanol usage as an emerging fuel for automobiles are the key factors expected to drive the demand for methanol during the forecast period.



China has been the Asia Pacific region’s biggest consumer of methanol.The nation’s rapid industrialisation, expanding infrastructure, and growing chemical industry have generated a considerable need for methanol.



Applications include the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, olefins, and fuel blending have driven methanol consumption in China.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 50%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 40%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%

The methanol report is dominated by the players such as Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG(Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran), Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (US), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Metafrax Chemicals (Russia), SIPCHEM (Saudi Arabia), and others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the methanol market based on derivative, sub-derivative, end-use, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as acquisition, agreement, investment, joint venture, merger, product launch, expansion, divestment, and partnership undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the methanol market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for chemicals in Asia Pacific, growing demand from automotive and construction industries), restraints (use of fuel grade ethanol), opportunities (use of methanol as an alternative fuel in marine and manufacturing industries), and challenges (capital-intensive environment, volatility in feedstock prices) influencing the growth of the methanol market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research &

development activities in the methanol market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses

the methanol market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped

geographies, recent developments, and investments in the methanol market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service

offerings of leading players like Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran), Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), among others in the methanol market.

