Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Report 2022-2023 & 2026: Share, Trends and Analysis by Across Clothing and Footwear, Furniture, Travel and Accommodation, Sports and Entertainment

The BNPL market size will be valued at $309.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during 2022-2026.

The BNPL market report provides an executive-level overview of the BNPL market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by spend category and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months

It includes global market forecasts for the BNPL market and analysis of patents, jobs, social media activities, and venture funding trends

It contains details of M&A deals in the BNPL space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of BNPL market

The detailed value chain consists of three layers: Consumer device layer, BNPL layers (lending, security provider, ecommerce platform, open banking, and credit bureau), and payment processing layer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Affirm Inc

Afterpay Ltd

Amazon Payments, Inc

Klarna Bank AB

Mastercard Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc

Sezzle Inc

Splitit Payment Ltd

Visa Inc

Zip Co Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot, 2021-2026



2 Research Scope & Segmentation



3 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Industry Trend Analysis

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Industry Value Chain

3.1.1 Lending-Key Leaders & Disruptors

3.1.2 Open Banking- Key Leaders & Disruptors

3.1.3 Security Provider- Key Leaders & Disruptors

3.1.4 Credit Bureaus- Key Leaders & Disruptors

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Structure - PORTER's Analysis

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Market Variables & Impact Analysis

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.4.1 M&A Activity Dashboard, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.5 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Patent Analysis, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.5.1 Patent Analytics Dashboard, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.6 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Job Analysis, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.6.1 Job Analytics Dashboard, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.7 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Venture Financing Analysis, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.7.1 Venture Financing Dashboard, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.8 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Social Media Analysis, 2020-2023 (YTD)

3.8.1 Social Media Analytics Dashboard, 2020-2023 (YTD)



4 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Revenue Opportunity

4.1 Global Market Revenue Snapshot, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

4.2 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Spend Category, 2019- 2026 ($ Million)



5 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Regional Outlook

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Regional Deep Dive, 2021

5.2 North America Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot, 2019-2026, ($ Million)

5.3 Europe Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot, 2019 - 2026 ($ Million)

5.3.1 Europe Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Spend Category, 2019 - 2026 ($ Million)

5.3.2 Germany Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.3.3 UK Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.3.4 France Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.3.5 Italy Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.3.6 Spain Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.3.7 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.3.8 Rest of Europe Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.4 South & Central America Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot, 2019 - 2026 ($ Million)

5.4.1 South & Central America Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Spend Category, 2019 - 2026 ($ Million)

5.4.2 Brazil Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.4.3 Mexico Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.4.4 Argentina Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.4.5 Rest of South & Central America Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market

5.5 Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot, 2019 - 2026 ($ Million)

5.6 Middle East & Africa Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot, 2019 - 2026 ($ Million)



6 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Competitive Landscape

6.1 BNPL Vendor Growth Innovation Matrix

6.2 BNPL Market- Company Profiles

6.3 Other Vendors in BNPL Market



7 Methodology and Scope

7.1 Information Procurement

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Analysis

7.3 Market Opportunity Forecast - Research Methodology & Formulation

7.4 Competitive Index - Research Methodology & Formulation

7.5 Additional Resources

