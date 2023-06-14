Welding Wire Market Trends and ForecastThe global welding wire market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Welding Wire Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467625/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the welding wire market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, and shipbuilding end use industries. The global welding wire market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid industrialization, growing demand in the automotive industry for lightweight and high-performance vehicles, and introduction of hybrid MIG welding technology.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global welding wire market by product type, material, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Welding Wire Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Composite Metal-Cored Wires

Gas-Shielded Flux-Cored Arc Welding Wires

Solid Gas Metal Arc Welding Wires



Welding Wire Market by Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Alloys

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others



Welding Wire Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Fabrication

Maintenance

Retrofit



Welding Wire Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Defense

Shipbuilding

Others



Welding Wire Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Welding Wire Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, welding wire companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the welding wire companies profiled in this report include-

Lincoln Electric

Kobe Steel

ESAB

Ador Welding

Kiswel

Welding Wire Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that stainless steel is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in the construction and automotive industries.

Construction is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for welding wires for product innovations and advancements in technology in the building and construction industries.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to continuous expansion of the construction and automotive industries and encouraging foreign direct investment for developing end-use industries in the region.

Market Size Estimates: Welding wire market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Welding wire market size by various segments, such as by product type, material, application, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Welding wire market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, materials, applications, end use industries, and regions for the welding wire market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the welding wire market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the welding wire market size?

Answer: The global welding wire market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for welding wire market?

Answer: The global welding wire market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the welding wire market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid industrialization, growing demand in the automotive industry for lightweight and high-performance vehicles, and introduction of hybrid MIG welding technology.

Q4. What are the major segments for welding wire market?

Answer: The future of the welding wire market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, and shipbuilding industries.

Q5. Who are the key welding wire companies?



Answer: Some of the key welding wire companies are as follows:

Lincoln Electric

Kobe Steel

ESAB

Ador Welding

Kiswel

Q6. Which welding wire segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that stainless steel is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in the construction and automotive industries.

Q7. In welding wire market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous expansion of the construction and automotive industries and encouraging foreign direct investment for developing end use industries in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



For any questions related to welding wire market or related to welding wire companies, welding wire market size, welding wire market share, welding wire analysis, welding wire market growth, welding wire market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

