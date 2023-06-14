New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467624/?utm_source=GNW



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast



The future of polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, packaging, leather & footwear, general industrial, furniture & decoration end use industries. The global specialty adhesive market in terms of polyurethane (PU) adhesive consumption is expected to reach an estimated $11 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for materials with high strength, impact resistance, and chemical resistance properties; increasing preference for lightweight components in the automotive industry; and technological advancements in the electrical and electronic industry.



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market by Segments

Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market by product type, technology, type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Solvent-Borne

100% Solids

Dispersion



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Leather & Footwear

General Industrial

Furniture & Decoration

Others



Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives Companies in the Specialty Adhesive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, polyurethane (PU) adhesive companies in the specialty adhesive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyurethane (PU) adhesives companies in the global specialty adhesive market profiled in this report include-

Henkel

KGAA

H.B. Fuller Company

Dow

Sika AG

3M Company

Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that thermoplastic will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in structural and load bearing applications owing to its properties, such as adjustable sealing temperature, high track, and ability to stick to various surfaces, like metal, rubber, or wood.

Building & construction is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to the increasing residential & underground construction activities and growing usage of polyurethane (PU) adhesives in piping, insulation, roofing, fittings, and fencing applications.

APAC will remain the largest region due to expansion in the building and construction industry and rapidly growing automotive production in the region.

Features of the Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market



Market Size Estimates: Polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market size by various segments, such as by product type, technology, type, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, technology, types, end use industries, and regions for the polyurethane (PU) adhesives in specialty adhesive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyurethane (PU) adhesives in specialty adhesive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the specialty adhesive market size in terms of polyurethane (PU) adhesives usage?

Answer: The global specialty adhesive market size in terms of polyurethane (PU) adhesives usage is expected to reach an estimated $11 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polyurethane (PU) adhesives in specialty adhesive market?

Answer: The global specialty adhesive market size in terms of polyurethane (PU) adhesives usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for materials with high strength, impact resistance, and chemical resistance properties; increasing preference for lightweight components in the automotive industry; and technological advancements in the electrical and electronic industry.

Q4. What are the major segments for polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the specialty adhesive market?

Answer: The future of polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the specialty adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, packaging, leather & footwear, general industrial, furniture & decoration end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key polyurethane (PU) adhesive companies in the global specialty adhesive market?



Q6. Which specialtywill be the largest segment in the specialty adhesive market in terms fo polyurethane (PU) adhesive consumption in the future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that thermoplastics will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in structural and load bearing applications owing to its properties, such as adjustable sealing temperature, high track, and ability to stick to various surfaces, like metal, rubber, or wood.

Q7. In polyurethane (PU) adhesives in specialty adhesive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to expansion in the building and construction industry and rapidly growing automotive production in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market by product type (thermoset and thermoplastics), technology (solvent-borne, 100% solids, and dispersion), end use industry (automotive, building & construction, packaging, leather & footwear, general industrial, furniture & decoration, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market or related to polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive companies, polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market size, polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market share, polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive analysis, polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market growth, polyurethane (PU) adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

