Standard Multilayers in the Global PCB Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

The future of global standard multilayers in the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, communications, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, and military/aerospace sectors. The global PCB market in terms of standard multilayer usage is expected to reach an estimated $32.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of PCBs in intricate applications, like smart phones and other handheld devices, owing to their compact size, better durability, single point connection, and lightweight construction.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



The study includes trends and forecast for standard multilayers in the global PCB market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Standard Multilayers in PCB Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Layer 3-6

Layer 8-10

Layer 10+



Standard Multilayers in PCB Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Computers/Peripherals

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others



Standard Multilayers in PCB Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, standard multilayer companies in the PCB market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the standard multilayer companies in the global PCB market profiled in this report include-

Flexium Interconnect

Fujikura

Nippon Mektron

TTM Technologies

Zhen Ding Tech

The analyst forecasts that the layer 8-10 segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these circuit boards in compact and space-saving devices.

Computer/peripheral segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing applications of these PCBs in computers.

APAC will remain the largest region due to strong growth in the consumption of consumer electronic devices and huge demand for PCBs in China.

Market Size Estimates: Standard multilayers in PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Standard multilayers in the PCB market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Standard multilayers in PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, end use industries, and regions for standard multilayers in the PCB market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for standard multilayers in the PCB market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q1. What is the PCB market size in terms of standard multilayer usage?

Answer: The global PCB market in terms of standard multilayer usage is expected to reach an estimated $32.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for standard multilayers in PCB market?

Answer: The global PCB market in terms of standard multilayer usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the standard multilayers in PCB market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing use of PCBs in intricate applications, like smart phones and other handheld devices, owing to their compact size, better durability, single point connection, and lightweight construction.

Q4. What are the major segments for standard multilayers in the PCB market?

Answer: The future of standard multilayers in the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripheral, communications, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, and military/aerospace sectors.

Q5. Who are the key standard multilayers in PCB companies?



Answer: Some of the key standard multilayer companies in the PCB market are as follows:

Q6. Which segment will be the largest in the global PCB market in terms of standard multilayer usage in the future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that layer 8-10 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these circuit boards in compact and space-saving devices.

Q7. In terms of standard multilayer usage in the PCB market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to strong growth in the consumption of consumer electronic devices and huge demand for PCBs in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for standard multilayers in the global PCB market by product type (layer 3-6, layer 8-10, and layer 10+), end use industry (computer/peripheral, communication, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, military/aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



