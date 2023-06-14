Triple Hair Group Reports Positive Results from Safety Studies on its Therapy-07 Prescription Drug

English French

MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce that it has received positive results from various preclinical safety studies on its Therapy-07 prescription drug. The studies included acute dermal toxicity, phototoxicity, acute dermal irritation/corrosion and corneal opacity and permeability. The results showed that Therapy-07 respects all known standards in terms of product safety for consumers.

“We are very pleased with the results showing that we are in compliance with regulatory authorities regarding the safety of Therapy-07,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair. “Collectively, these preclinical results, combined with other clinical data collected to date, continue to support the promise and validity of Therapy-07 for the treatment of androgenic alopecia.”

Triple Hair is currently in the process of completing applications for authorization to begin Phase III clinical trials in Canada, the United States, Europe and India.

Alopecia is an underserved global market, valued at US$7.8 billion in 2021 and estimated to reach US$14.2 billion by 2028.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in developing innovative treatments for men and women suffering from alopecia. Its mission is to provide the underserved market with clinically proven and efficient prescription and over-the-counter treatments for hair regrowth.

The Company also sells its drug-free patented products for preventing hair loss and regaining hair density in mild to moderate cases of alopecia under the brands RIZNTM (www.rizn.ca) for men, and Plenty NaturalTM (www.plentynatural.ca) for women. RIZNTM and Plenty NaturalTM allow hair loss sufferers in their early stages to access effective and natural hair growth solutions without a prescription easily.

For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca/investors.

Contact:

Triple Hair Group

Jean-Philippe Gravel

President and CEO

investors@triplehair.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release, such as the competitive advantages of the Company’s products, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “expect”; “plan”; “anticipate”; “believe”; “intend”; “estimate”; “predict”; “potential”; “continue”; “foresee”, “ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require the Company to do so.