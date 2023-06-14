EvolveImmune Therapeutics Enters into Strategic Research Collaboration with Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology

BRANFORD, Conn., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency, today announced a new research partnership with Michael Dustin, Ph.D., to evaluate the molecular mechanism of action of EvolveImmune’s proprietary costimulatory T cell engager platform, known as EVOLVE. Dr. Dustin is the Kennedy Trust Professor of Molecular Immunology and director of Research for the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology at the University of Oxford.



The project will utilize the supported lipid bilayer (SLB) technology developed by Dr. Dustin, which allows researchers to recreate the precise molecular interactions comprising the interface that forms between the tumor cell membrane and cytolytic T cells in vitro, referred to as the immunological synapse. The EvolveImmune-Oxford team will carefully assess the impact of EVOLVE on the dynamics of immunological synapse behavior, molecular changes within the synapse, and functional responses of T cells, compared to conventional CD3 bispecific T cell engagers.

The EVOLVE platform is designed to unleash potent, selective, and integrated T cell costimulation to bypass low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activate adaptive immunity, and reduce T cell dysfunction, to address unmet needs for the treatment of solid and hematologic tumors. This is achieved through finely tuned T cell receptor and CD2 costimulation optimized for CD8 T cell function.

“Dr. Dustin is at the forefront of driving our understanding of the molecular circuitry responsible for mediating immunological synapse formation and T cell effector function. This strategic collaboration will leverage his group’s cutting-edge technologies and know-how to interrogate the differentiated mode of action of EVOLVE compared to traditional CD3 bispecific molecules,” said Jay Fine, Ph.D., president of research and development at EvolveImmune. “We look forward to working together to unlock key scientific insights for EVOLVE and utilize these learnings to deepen our robust data package on the EVOLVE platform. This will help to further delineate the advantages of CD2 as a preferred costimulatory target and support the advancement of EVOLVE toward the clinic.”

“I am eager to work with EvolveImmune on their innovative biotherapeutic platform. I have long had a strong interest in the role that CD2 plays to drive T cell immunity, so I am particularly pleased to have the chance to apply our technology and capabilities to uncover the attributes which enable the unique activity profile demonstrated by EvolveImmune’s molecules,” said Dr. Dustin.

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy platform company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics designed to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. First-in-human clinical trials are anticipated in 2024. The company is supported by a syndicate of top-tier life science industry investors including Pfizer Ventures, Solasta Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Yonjin Ventures and Elm Street Ventures.

