Jaden Smith to Speak at World’s Largest Psychedelic Science Conference

DENVER, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced today that entertainer and advocate Jaden Smith will participate in a Q&A at this year’s conference, taking place June 19-23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.



Natalie Lyla Ginsberg , the Global Impact Officer for MAPS, will conduct a Q&A with Jaden on the Bellco Theater stage on Friday, June 23rd at 12:15 MT.

Jaden has been an outspoken voice for his generation on mental health and how psilocybin, the psychoactive compound in psychedelic mushrooms, has helped treat his depression. He stresses the importance of supported psychedelic sessions that have helped him improve his overall mental health and reignited his creativity. He credits these experiences in the release of his third studio album “CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3” as well as the psychedelically-inspired “Trippy Summer” collection from his label MSFTSrep, the fashion brand he started with his friends and sister.

“Jaden has been one of the most thoughtful and passionate public figures to speak out about psychedelics in recent years,” Ms. Ginsberg said. “His courage discussing his personal experiences with depression, coupled with his holistic knowledge about psychedelics, has made an outsize impact expanding the mainstream’s familiarity with psychedelics. Jaden’s bold and educational psychedelic fashion line has also paved the way for the increasing trend of psychedelic fashion, which serves an underestimated and powerful role in destigmatizing psychedelics.”

“I’ve been very open about how psychedelic medicine has been incredibly healing for me. It has helped me understand myself better and has helped me bring more of my creative self into the world,” said Mr. Smith. “Plant medicine has allowed me to put my health and well-being first, and everyone deserves access to this opportunity for expanded consciousness and healing.”

More information about Psychedelic Science 2023 programming in sessions, formats, and themes can be found here .

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

About Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is a musician, actor, designer, and activist. He has received a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Movie Award, a BET Award, and a Young Artist Award, among nominations for a Grammy Award, two NAACP Image Awards, and an Empire Award.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best-in-class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com