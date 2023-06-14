New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flavor Enhancers in the Global Food Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467622/?utm_source=GNW



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market Trends and Forecast



The future of flavor enhancers in the global food additive market looks promising with opportunities in the processed & convenience food, beverages, meat & fish products. The global food additive market in terms of flavor enhancer is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are changing lifestyle, westernization, increasing demand for low-fat, low-salt and low-carbohydrate foods, and growing consumption of monosodium glutamate.

Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for flavor enhancers in the global food additive market by product type, form, source, application, and region, as follows:



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Acidulants

Glutamates

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

Yeast Extracts

Others



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market by Form [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Powder

Liquid & Semi-Liquid



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market by Source [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Natural

Synthetic



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Processed & Convenience Foods

Beverages

Meat & Fish Products

Others



Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Flavor Enhancers Companies in Food Additive Market



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, flavor enhancer companies in the food additive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the flavor enhancer companies in the global food additive market profiled in this report include-

Cargill

Tate & Lyle PLC

Associated British Foods

Corbion N.V

Sensient Technologies

Novozymes A/S

Angel Yeast Co

Innova Flavors

Flavor Enhancers in Food Additive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that powder will remain the largest form segment over the forecast period because it is highly demanded by manufacturers as it gives original taste and aroma of food, without compromising on the characteristic taste or aroma of its own.

Processed & convenience foods are expected to remain the largest segment due to growing working women and increasing awareness towards processed foods, which are easily available at nearby stores.

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing disposable income and rapidly growing food & beverage industry in emerging economies like India and China.

Features of the Flavor Enhancers in the Food Additive Market



Market Size Estimates: Flavor enhancers in the global food additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Flavor enhancers in the global food additive size by various segments, such as by product type, form, source, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Flavor enhancers in the global food additive breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, forms, sources, applications, and regions for flavor enhancers in the food additive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the flavor enhancers in the food additive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the food additive market size in terms of flavor enhancerusage?

Answer: The global food additive market size in terms of flavor enhancer usage is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for flavor enhancers in the food additive market?

Answer: The global food additive market size in terms of flavor enhancer usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the flavor enhancers in the food additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are changing lifestyle, westernization, increasing demand for low-fat, low-salt and low-carbohydrate foods, and growing consumption of monosodium glutamate.

Q4. What are the major segments for flavor enhancers in the food additive market?

Answer: The future of the flavor enhancers in the global food additive market looks promising with opportunities in processed & convenience food, beverages, meat & fish products.

Q5. Who are the key flavor enhancer companies in the food additive market?



Answer: Some of the key flavor enhancer companies in the food additive market are as follows:

Q6. Which flavor enhancer segment in the food additive market will be the largest in the future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that powder will remain the largest form segment over the forecast period driven by its high demand among manufacturers as it gives original taste and aroma of food, without compromising on the characteristic taste or aroma of its own.

Q7. In the global food additive market in terms of flavor enhancer usage, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing disposable income and rapidly growing food & beverage industry in emerging economies, like India and China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for flavor enhancers in the global food additive market by product type (acidulants, glutamates, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, yeast extracts, and others), form (powder and liquid & semi-liquid), source (natural and synthetic), application (processed & convenience foods, beverages, meat & fish products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?

