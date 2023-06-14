Global Ionic Liquids Strategic Business Report 2023: Ionic Liquids Emerge as Potential Materials to Capture and use Carbon Dioxide

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ionic Liquids: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ionic Liquids estimated at US$38.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solvents & Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Batteries & Electrochemistry segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Ionic Liquids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.7 Million by the year 2030.



BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KgaA

Proionic GmbH

Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt., Ltd. (RNV)

Solvay SA

Solvionic SA

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ionic Liquids Market to Continue Experiencing Strong Growth Led by Expanding Applications

Unique Characteristics of Ionic Liquids Contribute to Market Growth

Competition

Global Ionic Liquids Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Ionic Liquids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ionic Liquids Emerge as Potential Materials to Capture and Use Carbon Dioxide

Corrosion Inhibitors in Industrial Metals and Alloys: Ionic Liquids Emerge as Green Options

Ionic Liquids Grab Attention of Chemists for Use in Synthesis and Catalysis Applications

Ionic Liquids Evolve as Designer Solvents for Synthesizing New Functional Materials

Growing Interest in Ionic Liquids as Solvents

Ionic Liquids Emerge as Promising Solvents for N-Heterocycles Synthesis

Global Concerns over Plastic Waste: Could Ionic Liquids Present a Solution to Recycle Plastics

Biomass Processing: The Ability of Ionic Liquids to Dissolve Cellulose to Favor Market

Growing Interest in Renewable Energy Sources Turns Focus onto Biorefineries: A Favorable Factor for Ionic Liquids Market

Biorefinery Technologies Market Worldwide: Revenues in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Widening Use of Ionic Liquids in Surface Electrochemistry

Use of Ionic Liquids as Novel Electrolytes for Secondary, Rechargeable Batteries Gains Prominence

Ionic Liquids Find Use in Lithium Batteries

Using Ionic Liquids as Electrolytes in Sodium Ion Batteries

Polymeric Ionic Liquids - Alternative Electrolyte/Binder Candidates for Li-based Rechargeable Batteries

Need to Reduce Friction and Wear of Machine Tool Drives Use of Ionic Liquids as Additives to Cutting Fluids

Potential Role of Ionic Liquids as Additives to Canola Oil for MQL Machining of Carbon Steel

Ionic Liquid-Based Nanofluids: A Research Stage Material with Tremendous Growth Potential

Exploring the Role of Ionic Liquids as Green Solvents in the Textile Industry

Ionic Liquid: An Introduction

Ionic Liquids: A Journey through History

Uses and Applications

