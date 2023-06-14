New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antioxidants in the Global Plastic Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467620/?utm_source=GNW



Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market Trends and Forecast



The future of antioxidants in the global plastic additive market looks promising with opportunities in various polymer resins, like polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). The global plastic additive market in terms of antioxidant consumption is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major driver for this market is the growing demand for plastics as a replacement of conventional materials in various industries, such as automotive, construction, packaging, and electronics.



Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market by Segments

Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for antioxidants in the global plastic additive market by product type, polymer resin, and region, as follows:



Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Phenolic

Phosphite

Antioxidant Blend

Others



Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market by Polymer Resin [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:



Polyethylene (PE)



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polystyrene (PS)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others



Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Antioxidants Companies in Plastic Additive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, antioxidant companies in the global plastic additive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the antioxidant companies in the global plastic additive market profiled in this report include-

BASF SE

Songwon

Adeka Corporation

Solvay

SK Capital

Clariant

Sumitomo Chemical

3V Sigma S.p.A

Dover Chemical Corporation

Antioxidants in Plastic Additive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that phenolic will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period as it is compatible with various polymer materials owing to its high stability, low volatility, and excellent thermal stability properties.

Polyethylene (PE) is expected to remain the largest polymer resin segment as it is commonly used in a variety of applications, such as packaging, construction, and consumer goods, because of its properties, such as durability, flexibility, and resistance to moisture and chemical.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapidly growing economies, increasing production of plastic products, and rising demand from end use industries.

Features of Antioxidants in the Plastic Additive Market



Market Size Estimates: Antioxidants in the global plastic additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Antioxidants in the global plastic additive market size by various segments, such as by product type, polymer resin, and region

Regional Analysis: Antioxidants in the global plastic additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, polymer resins, and regions for antioxidants in the global plastic additive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for antioxidants in the plastic additive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for antioxidant in the global plastic additive market by product type (phenolic, phosphite, antioxidants blend, and others), polymer resin (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to antioxidants in the global plastic additive market or related to antioxidants in the global plastic additive companies, antioxidants in the global plastic additive market size, antioxidants in the global plastic additive market share, antioxidants in the global plastic additive analysis, antioxidants in the global plastic additive market growth, antioxidants in the global plastic additive market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

