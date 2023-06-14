New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HVAC Insulation Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310038/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global HVAC insulation market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential and non-residential industries. The global HVAC insulation market is forecast to reach $7.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in HVAC systems and stringency in government regulations to increase energy efficiency.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for high temperature insulation and the growing use of eco-friendly materials.

A total of 137 figures / charts and 105 tables are provided in this 205-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with insights are shown below.



HVAC Insulation Market



In this market, residential is the largest end use market, whereas duct is largest in component type. Growth in various segment of the HVAC Insulation market are given below:

HVAC Insulation Market by Segments



HVAC Insulation Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global HVAC insulation market by material, end use industry, component, and region as follows:



By Material [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

Fiberglass

Plastic Foam

Stone Wool

Others



By End Use Industry [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

Residential

Healthcare and Institutional

Manufacturing and Industrial

Office

Retail

Others



By Component [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis from 2016 – 2027]:

Ducts

Pipes



By Region [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

The Rest of the World



Some of the HVAC insulation companies profiled in this report include Kingspan, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Armacell Engineered Foams, and Rockwool.



The analyst forecasts that fiberglass will remain the largest material and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its easy availability and better flame retardant property.

Residential will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing awareness towards energy efficiency and growth in demand for HVAC systems.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in residential and commercial construction activities and increasing awareness for energy efficiency to reduce energy cost.

Features of the HVAC Insulation Market



Market Size Estimates: HVAC insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: HVAC insulation market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material, and component in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: HVAC insulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use market, material, component, and regions for the HVAC insulation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the HVAC insulation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global HVAC insulation market by material (fiberglass, plastic foam, stone wool, and others), component (ducts and pipes), end use (residential, healthcare and institutional, manufacturing and industrial, office, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2.Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this market, and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last five years in this market and what impact have these activities had on the industry?



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Pages 205



Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million and Volume (kilotons)

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By component (Duct and Pipe ), by End Use Industry (Residential, Healthcare and Institutional, Office, etc.), By Material (Stone Wool, Fiber Glass, Plastic Foam, and Others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Mexico, Canada), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________