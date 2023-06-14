The global bio decontamination market is projected to reach USD 339 million by 2028 from USD 238 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3%

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio Decontamination Market by Product, Agent, Type, End user - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786257/?utm_source=GNW

However, Challenges associated with cost and affordability may threat the growth of this market.



Chamber decontamination in the type of segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Type, the bio decontamination Market is segmented into Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination., The Chamber Decontamination is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market is its wide usage reliability, chamber, typically used for the decontamination of smaller objects, equipment, or materials too.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the bio decontamination market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, the growing population, and the increasing government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (28%), Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (30%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (46%), Europe (25%), AsiaPacific (18%), and Rest of the World(11%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Steris PLC (US)

• Ecolab (US)

• TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US)

• JCE Biotechnology (France)

• Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy)

• Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD (China)

• Howorth Air Technology Ltd. (UK)

• Solidfog Technologies (Belgium)

• ClorDiSys (US)

• Amira (Italy)

• Noxilizer Inc (US)

• Tecomark (UK)

• DIOP GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• AM Instruments srl (Italy)

• Allen & Company Environmental Services (US)

• Sychem Limited (UK)

• Controlled Contamination Services (US)

• Klenzaids (India)

• Curis Decontamination (US)

• IHSS Ltd (US)

• METALL+PLASTIC GmbH (Germany)

• Bio Decontamination Ltd (UK)

• Syntegon Technology GmbH Germany)

• The Ecosense Company (US)

• Reatorg (Russia)

CLEAMIX (Finland)



Research Coverage:

This report studies the bio decontamination market based on product and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total bio decontamination market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.







