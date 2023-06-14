Salona Global Appoints Michael Seckler, Medical Sales & Marketing Senior Executive, as Interim CEO; Adjusts Management Team with a Focus on Cash Flow

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“SGMD”, “Salona Global” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SGMD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Seckler as interim CEO, effective June 13, 2023. Mr. Seckler has a long and successful track record as a senior executive of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a multi-billion dollar company based in Switzerland, where he was the General Manager of its Canadian subsidiary before being promoted to Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Communications. He was most recently a senior executive of FerGene, a Ferring subsidiary focused on gene therapy.

With the addition of Lana Newishy as Vice Chair of the Board, the Company has completed its goal of adjusting the management team with a focus on cash flow and debt service as a priority. Mr. Faulstick remains a non-executive director of the Board.

“We continue to add to our board and team as we integrate the Biodex asset and look beyond to our next stage of growth,” said Les Cross, Non-Executive Chairman. “I want to personally thank Luke for his management tenure at Salona. He took a small business in SDP and helped lead the Company through a crucial period of important acquisitions and revenue growth. Clearly our first priority now is generating cash flow from operations and restructuring our debt. With the addition of Mike Seckler, we can also focus on increasing revenues. Mike has a strong background in global medical sales and marketing on a larger scale and I am looking forward to his help in focusing on our five engines of growth and getting back to the momentum we had in 2022.”

In connection with his appointment as interim CEO, Mr. Seckler has ‎been granted options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to purchase up to 250,000 ‎common shares, vesting equally over a three year period, with a term of five years and an ‎exercise price of $0.25. The options and underlying common shares are ‎subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange.‎

In connection with overhead cost reduction measures, Joseph Martinez (former Senior Vice President, Legal & Compliance, General Counsel and Secretary) is no longer working full time for the Company, but continues to be available on an hourly consulting basis.

