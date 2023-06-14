Electronics Adhesives Market Sales is set to hit US$ 12.1 Billion by Rising at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronics adhesives market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.1 billion in 2023, driven by rising smart home technological advancements. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 9.0% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 12.1 billion by 2033.



One of the primary factors driving the growth of the electronics adhesives market is the rapid advancement and innovation in electronic devices. The demand for smaller, lighter, and more compact electronic products has increased significantly, leading to the need for adhesive materials that can provide strong and reliable bonding in miniature applications. Electronics adhesives, with the trend of miniaturization, play a crucial role in ensuring the secure attachment of components, enabling the seamless integration of complex electronic systems.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request your sample report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-378

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the increasing complexity of electronic device designs. The need for adhesives that can bond diverse materials and substrates has intensified, as electronic devices become more sophisticated and multifunctional. Adhesive solutions with compatibility across various surfaces, such as metals, plastics, ceramics, and glass, are in high demand. Manufacturers require adhesives that offer excellent adhesion strength, thermal stability, and resistance to environmental factors like moisture, temperature variations, and chemicals.

The rise of emerging technologies is also anticipated to escalate the growth of the electronics adhesives market. Technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR) are creating new opportunities in the electronics industry. The technologies demand reliable and durable adhesive solutions for applications ranging from high-speed communication systems to advanced sensor devices. Electronics adhesives play a vital role in ensuring the performance, durability, and reliability of these advanced electronic systems.

The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations is influencing the electronics adhesives market. Manufacturers are seeking adhesive solutions that are environmentally friendly, low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and comply with stringent regulations. The development of eco-friendly adhesives that offer comparable performance to traditional counterparts is becoming a key focus area, driving the demand for sustainable adhesive solutions.

The semiconductor industry is experiencing rapid growth and technological advancements. The transition towards advanced packaging technologies such as system-in-package (SiP), fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and 3D packaging requires innovative adhesive solutions to ensure reliable connections and thermal management. Electronics adhesives play a critical role in bonding and protecting semiconductor devices, driving the demand for specialized adhesive formulations.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The global electronics adhesives market was valued at US$ 4.7 billion by 2022 end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.5%.

China is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By Material Type, the Polyurethane segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 8.5% in 2033.

On the basis of End-Use, the automotive sector segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.6% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the electronics adhesives market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.0%.

By 2033, the market value of electronic adhesives is expected to reach US$ 12.1 billion.



Are you looking for deep information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-378

Technological advancements in adhesive formulations, across the globe are a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the electronics adhesives market in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the Electronics Adhesives market are 3M, Dymax Corporation, DOW Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company (Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC), Evonik Industries AG, Sika AG, Bostik AG, ThreeBond, Shin Etsu Silicones, Konishi Co, LTD., TERAOKA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD., TOMOEGAWA, and YAMATO Co., Ltd., among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, H.B. Fuller announced the development of a new generation of UV-curable adhesives for electronics assembly. These adhesives offer rapid curing, high bond strength, and enhanced environmental resistance, enabling efficient production processes and improved product performance.

In 2021, Henkel launched a new series of electrically conductive adhesives (ECAs) for automotive electronics applications. These adhesives provide reliable electrical conductivity, excellent adhesion to various substrates, and resistance to harsh automotive environments.

In 2020, 3M launched a new series of thermally conductive adhesives designed for bonding and dissipating heat in electronic devices. These adhesives provide efficient thermal management, enabling improved performance and reliability of electronic components.



Key Segments Profiled In This Global Market:

By Material Type:

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Silicones

Epoxy

By Application:

Thermal Management Gap Fillers Thermal Conductivity Solutions Thermal Conductivity Insulators Gap Pads

Conformal Coatings

Encapsulation

Surface Mounting

Wire Tacking

Soldering

Underfills

Sealing

Constructional



By End Use:

Mobiles and Telecommunication Devices

Desktops and Networks

Televisions

Home Appliances

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace Electronics

Analytical & Measurement Instruments

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Didn't find the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-378

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global electronics adhesives market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the electronics adhesives market, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (polyurethane, acrylics, silicones, and epoxy), by end-use (thermal management, conformal coatings, encapsulation, surface mounting, wire tacking, soldering, underfills, sealing, and constructional), by application (mobiles and telecommunication devices, desktops and networks, televisions, home appliances, automotive electronics, aerospace electronics, analytical & measurement instruments, and other industrial), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material Type

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-378

Have a Look at the Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Share: Global demand for hot melt adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% by accumulating a market value of US$ 12,675.5 Million.

Electronics Cleaning Solvents Market Size: The global market is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2029.

Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Trends: At the conclusion of this forecast time period by 2032, the overall market value for silicone adhesives and sealants is anticipated to reach US$ 12 Billion.

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Outlook: The sales of polyurethane (PU) adhesives are estimated to propel with the top 3 countries projected to hold approximately 30-35% of the market by the end of 2022.

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Demand: global market for Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants is expected to reach US$ 921.4 Million in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032.

Chemical Testing Services Market Growth: The global chemical testing services market is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

India Industrial Lubricants Market Type: Over the projection period (2023 to 2033), industrial lubricant sales in India are likely to rise at 4.0% CAGR, culminating in a market size of US$ 2,902.7 million by the end of 2033.

Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis Forecast: Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, global demand is projected to exhibit a 6.1% CAGR). It is expected to result in a market size of US$ 14,389.2 million by the end of 2033.

Metalworking Fluids Market Sale: Demand for removal fluids is projected to rise at 3.5% to the top 1,354,497 tons in terms of volume, while the forming fluids segment is expected to grow at 2.7% to total of 772,256 tons.

Technical Textiles Market Value: The technical textiles market will register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to surpass US$ 202.93 billion in 2023.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com