Global Acrylic Teeth Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $662.58 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%

The acrylic teeth market size is expected to grow from US$ 405.89 million in 2022 to US$ 662.58 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.



The market growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of dental problems and rising government initiatives, surging demand for dental cosmetic procedures, and growing edentulous population.

Acrylic teeth are dentures that consist of teeth attached to an acrylic base plate. They are made of a plastic type of material. Acrylic is an easily moldable material, making it a good candidate for dentures. It is a common material used for partial and complete dentures, and they are less likely to break or develop fractures. Acrylic tooth is available in differed colors, translucency, and dimensions .



The high cost of dental treatments in developed countries created the need for people to travel outside the local healthcare system to obtain treatment at a lower cost. Most American population including US, Canada, Brazil and other countries travel to Mexico, and the Australian population travel to India, South Korea, Thailand, and other countries .



Dental tourism in Mexico flourished due to higher-quality dental procedures at lower prices than other countries. Industrial infrastructure, and developments in the dental industry favor the growth of dental tourism in Mexico. Low cost and accessibility of standard treatments in Mexico help expand dental tourism. Also, citizens in the US and Canada do not have dental insurance, and low-cost treatments attract most Americans.

Further, treatment prices in Mexico are up to 60% less that the prices in the US. The cost of a standard cosmetic dental procedure with high-quality materials ranges from US$50 to US$150 per crown in Mexico.

Also, Asian countries such as India, South Korea, and Thailand are developing as destinations for cosmetic procedures. As per Dentaly.org, the cost for smile designing in the US ranges from US$ 1,000 to US$ 50,000, which is double than the cost in India. Singapore provides medical and dental services at affordable prices.

Many patients come from nearby countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia and established countries such as the US and the UK for dental procedures. The increasing medical tourism for dental procedures would offer significant opportunities for the acrylic teeth market during the forecast period .



Furthermore, the dental market players in European countries are focusing on introducing cosmetic procedures with low costs and advanced methods. Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary are among the top destinations for dental cosmetic procedures. Many patients from developed countries, such as the US and the UK, travel to these countries for treatments.

According to DentalTreatment.EU, Hungary emerged as the top destination for dental tourism in Europe due to the availability of high-quality dental cosmetic procedures at lower costs. According to the Hungarian Statistical Office (KSH), the country reported 2.5 million medical and wellness travelers. Dental treatments, plastic surgery, laser eye treatments, and obstetrics are among the top preferences of medical tourists.

A root canal treatment in the US starts from US$ 550, whereas it only costs ~US$ 69 in Hungary. On average, a zirconium crown costs over US$ 1,250 in the US, whereas it costs only US$ 440 in Hungary. Therefore, easy accessibility and practicality are increasing the popularity of dental and reform surgical procedures, which is driving the growth of the acrylic teeth market.

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software helps dentists accomplish complex procedures faster, effortlessly, and accurately. The CAD/CAM technology is used to construct and repair dental veneers, crowns, inlays, onlays, and bridges from a single block of ceramics making the final product more accurate than the product made from conventional fabrication methods .



The technological advancement and the up-gradation in materials used in dental treatments proved useful and possible for CAD/CAM-fabricated restorations. Various materials such as ceramic, metal, and composites can be used in restoration manufacturing with CAD/CAM systems. Increasing technological advancements and awareness regarding dental health among a large population fueled the demand for aesthetics procedures with limited visits and stay in dental clinics and hospitals, which would fuel the acrylic teeth market growth in the coming years .



In recent years, CAD/CAM technology has become an alternative to conventional methods of fabricating removable prostheses. In 1994, the first scientific article discussing the use of CAD/CAM in the fabrication of complete dentures was published. Since then, numerous CAD/CAM denture systems have been introduced.

CAD/CAM-fabricated complete dentures have several advantages over conventionally fabricated complete dentures, such as decreased porosity, enhanced predictability of the desired outcomes, and excellent fitting accuracy. As the acrylic used for the fabrication of dentures using CAD/CAM technology is pre-polymerized, the prosthesis contains less residual monomer. It is more hydrophobic than the conventionally processed one, resulting in a more bio-hygienic prosthesis .



Moreover, the CAD/CAM technology guarantees complete recovery within a week with fewer side effects among patients than the conventional method. The approval of this technology in the dental services offered by healthcare professionals, which enhances the patient experience. Thus, increasing digitization with CAD/CAM technology are likely to propel the growth of the acrylic teeth market in the future.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $405.89 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $662.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

