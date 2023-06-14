Cloud Computing Market Worth at a USD 2082.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.53% - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Cloud Computing Market Information by Service, Type, Organization Size, Verticals and Region - Forecast till 2032”, the Market of Cloud Computing could thrive at a rate of 18.53% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 2082.2 Billion by the end of the year 2032.



Market Synopsis:

The cloud computing market has revolutionized the way businesses manage and utilize IT infrastructure. Cloud computing involves the delivery of computing resources, such as servers, storage, databases, networking, and software, over the internet. It provides businesses with scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, enabling them to focus on their core competencies. The market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with numerous driving factors contributing to its expansion.

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the cloud computing market is the increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives by organizations. As businesses strive to stay competitive in the digital era, they are embracing cloud-based solutions to enhance operational efficiency, collaboration, and agility. Cloud computing enables businesses to access and utilize a wide range of applications and services without the need for on-premises infrastructure, reducing costs and improving scalability.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Cloud Computing industry include,

com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc

Oracle Corporation

com

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Dell EMC Corp.

Rackspace Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

SAS Institute Inc

TIBCO Software Inc.

Latest Industry Updates (January 2021):

Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud computing strategy was the introduction of AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts enables customers to run AWS infrastructure and services on-premises, providing a hybrid cloud solution. This strategic move allows organizations to leverage the benefits of cloud computing while maintaining certain workloads on-premises, addressing data sovereignty, latency, or specific regulatory requirements. The introduction of AWS Outposts solidifies Amazon.com Inc.'s position as a market leader and offers customers increased flexibility in their cloud adoption journey.

Scope of the Report - Cloud Computing Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 2082.2 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 18.53% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increasing government initiatives to accelerate cloud computing usage. Key Market Dynamics Integration of cloud, big data, AI, and machine learning.





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the key driving factors in the cloud computing market is the cost efficiency and scalability it offers. Traditional IT infrastructure requires substantial upfront investments in hardware, software, and maintenance costs. Cloud computing eliminates the need for capital expenditure by providing a pay-as-you-go model, where businesses pay only for the resources they use. This significantly reduces IT costs, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets.

Additionally, cloud computing offers unparalleled scalability, allowing businesses to rapidly scale their resources up or down based on demand. With cloud services, organizations can easily provision additional computing power, storage, or bandwidth to accommodate growth or sudden spikes in workload. This flexibility enables businesses to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and handle peak loads efficiently, without the need for significant infrastructure investments.

Market Restraints:

While cloud computing offers numerous benefits, data security and privacy concerns act as restraining factors in the market. Storing sensitive data and critical applications in the cloud raises concerns about unauthorized access, data breaches, and compliance with privacy regulations. Organizations must carefully evaluate the security measures and data protection capabilities offered by cloud service providers to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the cloud computing market. As businesses and individuals adapted to remote work and digital communication, the demand for cloud services skyrocketed. Organizations relied on cloud computing to enable remote access, ensure business continuity, and support collaboration and communication.

During the pandemic, cloud-based productivity tools, video conferencing platforms, and online collaboration platforms experienced unprecedented growth. Cloud infrastructure providers witnessed a surge in demand for their services as businesses needed scalable and secure solutions to support remote operations. The pandemic acted as a catalyst for cloud adoption, accelerating the digital transformation journey for many organizations.

Market Segmentation:

By Service - The Service in the market includes Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas), Platform as a Service (Paas), and Software as a service (Saas)

By Organization Size, the segment includes Small and Medium- sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises By Verticals - By Verticals, the segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others

Regional Insights:

North America: North America dominates the cloud computing market, with the United States being the key contributor. The region has a mature IT infrastructure and hosts major cloud service providers like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Google (Alphabet Inc.). The widespread adoption of cloud computing in North America is driven by factors such as advanced technology infrastructure, high internet penetration, and a strong focus on digital transformation.

Europe is another significant market for cloud computing. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have witnessed rapid cloud adoption across various industries. The presence of major cloud service providers like Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation has fueled the market growth in Europe. The European Union's focus on data protection and privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), has also influenced cloud adoption in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing robust growth in the cloud computing market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing increased cloud adoption across sectors such as e-commerce, finance, and manufacturing. Rising internet penetration, growing digitalization efforts, and government initiatives to promote cloud adoption are driving the market in this region. Cloud service providers like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. play a significant role in the Asia Pacific market.

