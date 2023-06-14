The global AI (chipsets) market is expected to be valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 64.5 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology, Function, Hardware, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05337079/?utm_source=GNW

Traditional CPUs (Central Processing Units) have been supplemented or replaced with specialized accelerators such as GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), TPUs (Tensor Processing Units), and NPUs (Neural Processing Units). These accelerators are designed to handle the parallel computations required for AI algorithms, delivering faster processing and improved performance.



Machine Learning to account for the second largest technology segment for Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market

With the rise of edge computing and the increasing demand for real-time decision-making, there is a need for AI (chipsets) that can enable machine learning inference at the edge.Edge devices such as smartphones, IoT devices, and autonomous systems require on-device machine learning capabilities to perform tasks locally without relying on cloud connectivity.



AI (chipsets) designed for machine learning enable efficient and low-latency processing, facilitating real-time decision-making and reducing reliance on cloud resources.



Automotive industry to grow at the second highest CAGR for Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market.



The automotive industry is rapidly progressing towards autonomous driving capabilities.AI (chipsets) are essential for powering the complex algorithms and sensor fusion required for autonomous vehicles to perceive their environment, make decisions, and control their movements.



These chipsets enable real-time data processing from sensors like cameras, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors, ensuring accurate perception and safe navigation. Additionally, AI (chipsets) play a vital role in driver assistance systems, enhancing safety features such as collision avoidance, lane keeping, and adaptive cruise control.



China to grow at the highest CAGR for Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market.



The Chinese government has recognized the strategic importance of AI and has made it a priority in its national development plans. The government has launched initiatives such as the "New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan" and the "AI 2.0 Development Plan" to foster AI research, innovation, and industrial development. These initiatives provide funding, incentives, and policy support to AI chipset companies, encouraging their growth and driving the overall market.



The study contains various industry experts’ insights, from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 26%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 22%, RoW – 12%



The key players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market are Intel Corporation (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market by technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analysis), by function ( Inference, Training ), by hardware (Processor, Memory, and Network), by end-user industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Cybersecurity, Human Resources, Marketing, Law, Fintech and Government), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, products, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market.



This report covers the competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Artificial Intelligence (chipsets) market ecosystem.



