The global operating room integration in the healthcare market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2028 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2023, at a high CAGR of 12.1%

Improved workflow efficiency leads to time savings, reduced errors, and enhanced overall productivity in the operating room. The gradual shift towards predictable outcomes and care quality has supported the greater implementation of various IT systems in healthcare organizations.



The Software segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by deployment.

Software are projected to register at the highest growth rate in the operating room integration market in 2022.The advent of complex software and the increasing focus on healthcare system integration is expected to drive the demand for operating room integration services in near future.



Additionally OR integration software offers many benefits, including workflow optimization, device integration, , real-time data visualization, communication and collaboration, image and video management, documentation and reporting,Support for training and education, EHR integration, enhanced patient safety, and scalability. It improves efficiency, collaboration, and patient outcomes within the operating room environment



Ambulatory Surgical Centers & clinics is the fastest growing end-user segment in the operating room integration market in 2022.

Based on the end user, the operating room integration market is into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics.In 2022, the ambulatory surgical centers & clinics segment exhibited the fastest growth in the global operating room integration market.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as potential cost reductions, the growing patient population, and the rising demand for better quality of care among patients.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of advanced surgical treatment methodologies, the ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, and the growing market availability of advanced surgical technologies.



While the level of OR integration varies across Asia-pacific countries, the overall trend is towards adopting and leveraging these systems to improve surgical practices and enhance patient care. The increasingg focus on technology, patient safety, and quality improvement, combined with technological advancements in medical devices and government initiatives, continues to drive the adoption of OR integration in Asia



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C-level: 42%, Director-level: 31%, and Others: 27%

• By Region - North America: 32%, Europe: 32%, Asia Pacific: 26%, Middle East & Africa: 5%, Latin America: 5%



Key Players in the Operating room integration Market

The key players functioning in the operating room integration market include Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS Plc (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co.KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), ALVO Medical (Poland), SKYTRON, LLC (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab AG (Germany), TRILUX GmbH & Co.



KG (a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI) (Germany), Caresyntax (Germany), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Ditec Medical (Spain), Doricon Medical Systems (US), HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, Inc. (Baxter) (US), EIZO GmbH (Germany), OPExPARK, Inc. (Japan), ISIS-SURGIMEDIA (France), MEDITEK (Canada), Zimmer Biomet (US), and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).



