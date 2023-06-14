Global Coating Additives Market Report 2023: Strong Growth in Buildings and the Construction Sector Fuels the Industry

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coating Additives Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coating additives market grew from $8.64 billion in 2022 to $9.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The coating additives market is expected to grow to $12.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players in the coating additives market are Akzo Nobel NV, ANGUS Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Allnex Netherlands B.V, Ineos Group AG, Kamin LLC, Keim additec surface GMBH, BYK Additives & Instruments, Cabot Corporation, Kyoeisha chemical Co., Ltd., Michelman, Inc., Rhodia SA, Shamrock Technologies, and Shin Etsu chemical Co Ltd.

The coating additives market consists of sales of coating additive formulations such as solvent-borne coating and water-borne coating. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The coating additives refers to a specialized group of chemically engineered materials designed to enhance performance by modifying the rheology and coating formulations' anti-foaming properties, wetting and dispersing properties. Coating additives are used to remove defects in the coating such as foam bubbles, poor levelling, and flocculation. They are also used to impart specific properties to the formulations, such as better slip, flame retardance, UV stability, chemical resistance, and other properties.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coating additives market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the coating additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of coating additives are acrylics, fluoropolymers, urethane, metallic additives, and others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines). Acrylic is a synthetic resin and mild alkaline polymer material (methyl isobutyl ketone) that is used to create high-quality and long-lasting acrylic coatings and paintings. It is divided into categories based on its intended use. The functions of coating additives are anti-foaming, wetting & dispersion, rheology modification, biocides, impact modification, and others. It is used in architectural applications, automotive, industrial applications, wood and furniture, and others.



The strong growth in buildings and the construction sector is driving the growth of the market. In the construction sector, coating additives are used to improve the viscosity, surface effectiveness, and impact resistance of substrates. The rapid growth in residential and commercial construction activities across the globe and the growing adoption of environmentally friendly additives to improve wall and roof installations while maintaining environmental impact.

According to the study published by the United States Census Bureau, the annual number of residential housing units constructed increased from 583,000 units in 2009 to 1.5 million units in 2021. Thus, strong growth in the building and construction sector is expected to boost the coating additives market during the forecast period.



The company's investment in R&D is the key trend gaining popularity in the coating additives market. Companies operating in the coating additives market are increasing investments in R&D sectors and initiatives to develop technologically advanced products to meet demand from various end-user industries across the globe.



The countries covered in the coating additives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Coating Additives Market Characteristics



3. Coating Additives Market Trends And Strategies



4. Coating Additives Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Coating Additives Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Coating Additives Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Coating Additives Market



5. Coating Additives Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Coating Additives Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Coating Additives Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Coating Additives Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Coating Additives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Other Types

6.2. Global Coating Additives Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Anti-foaming

Wetting & Dispersion

Rheology modification

Biocides

Impact Modification

Other Functions

6.3. Global Coating Additives Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Architectural Application

Automotive

Industrial Application

Wood & Furniture

Other Applications

7. Coating Additives Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Coating Additives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Coating Additives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

