FASHIONGO ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCESSORIES COUNCIL TO BRING VALUE AND SOLUTIONS TO THE INCREASING DEMAND IN ACCESSORIES

Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FashionGo, the leading online B2B wholesale marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities, is proud to announce its partnership with Accessories Council, a recognized non-profit international trade organization focused on bringing awareness and demand to the fashion accessory, jewelry, and footwear communities for over 30 years. In 2023, FashionGo will partner with Accessories Council to amply the progression of the accessories category, combining and leveraging the extensive knowledge of the trends, insights to the merchandising needs of accessories brands, and deep-rooted connections of each industry’s leaders.

Since 2020, the accessories category has quickly grown and is maintaining its growth on FashionGo as more retailers are diversifying their product offerings to include non-apparel products to expand revenue streams that can enhance profit. By partnering with Accessories Council, FashionGo will better understand the growing needs of the accessory community and craft digital tools and solutions that is both meaningful and impactful supporting the industry and driving it forward.

"We continually seek innovative ways to provide value to the fashion accessories our community. By collaborating with FashionGo, a technology-first-driven platform, we can effectively navigate and create new opportunities together and employ their digital tools and solutions to better serve the industry,” said Karen Giberson, President and CEO of Accessories Council.

This strategic alliance will cultivate new relationships within the accessories and jewelry communities through valuable thought leadership insights that will drive new members to the Accessories Council and introduce new brands and retailers to the FashionGo platform. FashionGo recognizes the value that The Accessories Council can provide in guiding and sharing insights to help FashionGo become a solutions hub for accessories.

"We aim to align with the Accessories Council's expertise to elevate our platform's position in accessories and follow their lead. As an Online B2B Marketplace, we've been focusing on expanding our platform’s non-apparel categories in meaningful ways by partnering with organizations that understand the industry's demands," said Paul Lee, CEO of FashionGo. "Collaborating with a leading authority like Accessories Council will deepen our understanding of this space and enable us to develop impactful digital tools and solutions that will support the growth of accessory brands'."

Through this partnership, FashionGo will sponsor a series of networking events including the Accessories Council Excellence Awards Gala (ACE Awards), The Design Excellence Awards (DEA Awards), and a collection of business workshops and webinars throughout 2023 as well as a co-hosted event later in the year.

Last year, FashionGo presented the FashionGo Best of Best Award during the Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards at the FashionPhile Showroom in New York and awarded to Everina’s Sunny Bag on FashionGo. This award was FashionGo’s first award honoring a brand on the platform on the criteria of excellence in design, sustainability, ethically sourced, and unique appearance and functionality. Through this partnership, FashionGo will once again sponsor this year’s DEA Awards as well as many more Accessories lead events.

Dates for upcoming Accessories Council events this year include:

11/08 — Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards

11/09 — Accessories Council Business Workshop

About FashionGo

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale online marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established in 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With thousands of brands and close to 1 million registered retailers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best-in-class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is part of NHN Global.

About Accessories Council

The Accessories Council is a not-for-profit, international trade organization established in 1994. Our mission is to stimulate global consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessory products. We serve the industry globally which generates over $50.8 billion dollars annually in the United States alone. In nearly 30 years, membership has grown internationally to include over 350 companies and organizations, representing the world’s leading brand names, designers, publications, retailers and associated providers for the accessories, eyewear, and footwear industries. The Accessories Council publishes Accessories Magazine, a quarterly digital shoppable publication and hosts educational seminars, networking events, design & marketing awards, social media events, and the esteemed black tie ACE Award Gala, an annual tribute to the leaders of the accessory industry.

