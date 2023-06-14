Motus GI Announces Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro and Colon System Featured at 9th IECED Live Endoscopy Course 2023 at the Pentax Learning Center

Pure-Vu system featured in live case during an underwater large polyp resection in the colon

Over 1,000 physicians registered for IECED Live Endoscopy Course from across Latin America

Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro and Colon on track for FDA submission in Q4 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, today announced that the Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro and Colon system was featured during the 9th Ecuadorian Institute of Digestive Diseases (IECED) Live Endoscopy Course 2023 at the Pentax Learning Center, which is considered one of the most important digestive medicine annual events held in the Latin American region with over 1,000 physicians registered.



During a live case conducted at the event by Dr. Carlos Robles-Medranda, Head of the Endoscopy Service at the Ecuadorian Institute of Digestive Diseases and Director of the Pentax Training Center Ecuador, the Pure-Vu system was used to support an underwater endoscopic mucosal resection (UEMR). A UEMR is a polypectomy technique where the colon lumen is filled with distilled water or saline solution instead of air or carbon dioxide as used in a conventional EMR, and resection is then performed without submucosal fluid injection. The Pure-Vu Gen 4 system will have a new mode called “fluid only” that the user can select when needed to support this new use case of UEMR.

The Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro, which is designed for use in upper gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, was also featured in a hands-on demonstration area that allowed several hundred physicians to get experience with this next generation system.

“We are pleased by the positive feedback our Pure-Vu Gen 4 system received from physicians participating in the IECED course 2023,” commented Mark Pomeranz, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the advanced capabilities of this important next generation of our technology is continuing to generate broad interest in the Pure-Vu system. We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our brand awareness to the GI community in advance of submitting the planned 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for the Pure-Vu Gastro device in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

The Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro builds off the success of the patented and proprietary pulsed vortex irrigation and smart sense suction used in the colon device and has been enhanced to target blood and blood clots in the upper GI tract. The system has been further streamlined to allow the physician to grip the endoscope directly so that there is virtually no ergonomic impact in performing a procedure. The Company is also leveraging this Gen 4 technology to enhance the Pure-Vu device in the colon. Both the Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro and Colon will utilize the same workstation to create an effective platform to improve visualization in both the upper and lower GI tract to facilitate use in multiple indications.

Upper GI bleeds occurred in the U.S. at a rate of approximately 400,000 cases per year in 2019, according to iData Research Inc. The existence of blood and blood clots in these patients can impair a physician’s view, making it difficult to identify the bleed source. Motus believes removing adherent blood clots from the field of view is a significant need in allowing a physician the ability to identify and treat the bleed source. The mortality rate of this condition can reach up to approximately 10%, as noted in Thad Wilkins, MD, et al., American Family Physician (2012).

About IECED

IECED is recognized as one of the best Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) centers in the world based on EURO EUS 2023. Additionally known as the most advanced gastroenterological and endoscopic center in Latin America, which has state-of-the-art equipment, the only ones endorsed in Ecuador by the World Endoscopy Organization (WEO). IECED, with the objective of providing its best service, is constantly updated with the quality certification under the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, statements relating to risks related to market and other conditions, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential grow opportunities, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.