Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit for the third fiscal quarter increased $10.4 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Margin per gallon for the third fiscal quarter increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. increased $4.8 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas was named as one of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” by Newsweek magazine.
    • The Company welcomed Apollo Propane, Inc. located in Moraine, Ohio, as its newest acquisition to the Ferrellgas Family during the third fiscal quarter.
    • 198 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Additionally, Blue Rhino recognized three Golden Rhino Award recipients in the third fiscal quarter.   

LIBERTY, Mo., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

“We were honored that our Company was named by Newsweek as one of the ‘Most Trustworthy Companies in America’ based on the results of an independent survey,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As the only national propane company on the list, we take pride in our over 84-year history of serving our customers, who know they can trust that their needs for clean, affordable energy will be taken care of by our 4,000-plus employee-owners.”

Third quarter fiscal results continued this positive trend. Gross profit increased $10.4 million, or 4%, for the third fiscal quarter. Revenues decreased $60.2 million for the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold decreased 7%, or 17.8 million gallons, compared to the prior year third fiscal quarter as near-record warmer weather reduced customer demand. However, cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $70.6 million, or 19%, for the third fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. Ferrellgas has achieved positive results in contract negotiations with both suppliers and customers as it continues to leverage asset utilization management practices.

Operating income per gallon increased $0.04, or 11%, compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the third fiscal quarter increased $4.6 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year period. A focus on cost containment and strategic initiatives on right-timed delivery contributed to these favorable results, which were partially offset by higher fleet charges related to cost of diesel, maintenance and repairs.

The Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $72.4 million and $67.6 million, for the third fiscal quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $8.5 million, or 7%, to $125.6 million in the third fiscal quarter 2023 compared to $117.1 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to the $4.6 million increase in operating income, noted above, and a favorable EBITDA adjustment for $3.6 million in legal fees related to non-core businesses.

As previously announced, on April 7, 2023, the Company made a cash distribution in the aggregate amount of approximately $49.9 million to holders of record of the Class B Units as of March 23, 2023. The aggregate distribution of approximately $150.0 milion paid to date was made possible by the Company’s continued strong performance.

Several factors were key in driving the Company’s positive quarterly results. New mobile technology consisting of handheld devices for drivers to capture information and other tank monitoring notifications enable Ferrellgas, as a national logistics company, to deliver propane efficiently and in a timely manner. More importantly, the leadership and experience of the Company’s employee-owners enable it to provide for its customers both on a routine basis and during critical events. Using its nationwide footprint, the Company ships on all major supply avenues – truck, rail, sea – and has relationships with more than 100 carriers.

We also had almost 200 third quarter nominations for Ferrellgas Flame awards during the quarter. This employee recognition program is yet another way Ferrellgas shows appreciation to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners. In addition to performance recognition, Ferrellgas believes in education and continuous improvement. The Golden Rhino Award program recognizes a Blue Rhino employee or group each quarter from production, operations and corporate for their accomplishments. The International Rhino Foundation (“IRF”) joined a Company call to further its partnership and educate employee-owners on the benefits of rhinoceroses to the world’s ecosystems. Blue Rhino released limited edition propane tank sleeves in support of the IRF’s “Keep the Five Alive” event, which raises awareness about the need to save the five rhinoceros species remaining in the wild.

While the country has seen workers move around for other opportunities, most employee-owners are choosing to stay with Ferrellgas. Company-wide, retention has improved almost 13% through the 2023 fiscal year period. Front-line employee retention, which includes drivers, service technicians, material handlers, and production employees, among others, improved almost 12% through the 2023 fiscal year.

“I want to thank all our people in the field and corporate who work so hard to support our Blue Rhino tank exchange and Retail operations,” Ferrell added. “These drivers, billing specialists, technicians, customer service workers, and many more, all work together to meet our goals and serve our customers. I could not be prouder of all that they accomplish.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

       
ASSETS    April 30, 2023 July 31, 2022
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,127 and $11,208 of restricted cash at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively) $104,657  $158,737 
Accounts and notes receivable, net  199,042   150,395 
Inventories  97,813   115,187 
Price risk management asset  8,463   43,015 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  35,324   30,764 
Total current assets  445,299   498,098 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  619,285   603,148 
Goodwill, net  257,006   257,099 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $347,423 and $440,121 at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively)  108,806   97,638 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  60,244   72,888 
Other assets, net  64,713   79,244 
Total assets $1,555,353  $1,608,115 
       
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $49,791  $57,586 
Broker margin deposit liability  6,207   32,805 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,717   1,792 
Current operating lease liabilities  24,150   25,824 
Other current liabilities  159,054   185,805 
Total current liabilities  241,919   303,812 
       
Long-term debt  1,455,209   1,450,016 
Operating lease liabilities  36,941   47,231 
Other liabilities  32,076   43,518 
       
Contingencies and commitments      
       
Mezzanine equity:      
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  651,349   651,349 
       
Equity (Deficit):      
Limited partner unitholders      
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  (1,160,913)  (1,229,823)
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  383,012   383,012 
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022)  (70,119)  (71,320)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (7,298)  37,907 
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit  (855,318)  (880,224)
Noncontrolling interest  (6,823)  (7,587)
Total deficit  (862,141)  (887,811)
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $1,555,353  $1,608,115 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

                   
  Three months ended  Nine Months ended Twelve months ended
  April 30,  April 30,  April 30, 
   2023   2022   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales $559,047  $622,211  $1,596,777  $1,652,419  $1,962,237  $1,969,752 
Other  28,300   25,332   87,802   74,568   109,895   92,361 
Total revenues  587,347   647,543   1,684,579   1,726,987   2,072,132   2,062,113 
                   
Cost of sales:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales  291,826   362,958   852,399   966,709   1,059,694   1,141,855 
Other  3,673   3,176   12,692   10,343   14,858   12,915 
                   
Gross profit   291,848   281,409   819,488   749,935   997,580   907,343 
                   
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  147,477   147,293   434,572   392,418   562,757   509,336 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  5,861   5,775   17,471   17,487   23,078   24,087 
Depreciation and amortization expense  23,753   23,067   69,453   65,306   94,044   86,768 
General and administrative expense  16,213   10,962   54,161   39,321   67,620   50,626 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  767   776   2,212   2,436   2,946   3,370 
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals  958   1,299   2,928   (6,566)  2,876   (6,973)
                   
Operating income  96,819   92,237   238,691   239,533   244,259   240,129 
                   
Interest expense  (24,297)  (23,965)  (72,483)  (74,499)  (98,077)  (99,105)
Gain on extinguishment of debt                 5,088 
Other income, net  852   99   1,865   4,406   2,292   4,483 
Reorganization expense - professional fees                 (236)
                   
Earnings before income tax expense  73,374   68,371   168,073   169,440   148,474   150,359 
                   
Income tax expense  367   248   888   825   1,044   960 
                   
Net earnings  73,007   68,123   167,185   168,615   147,430   149,399 
                   
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  580   537   1,203   1,230   840   836 
                   
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $72,427  $67,586  $165,982  $167,385  $146,590  $148,563 
                   
Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $6,115  $7,336  $16,608  $16,668  $(18,828) $(17,989)
                   
Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest                  
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $1.26  $1.51  $3.42  $3.43  $(3.88) $(3.70)
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted  4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858 
                         

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

                   
  Three months ended  Nine Months ended Twelve months ended
  April 30,  April 30,  April 30, 
   2023   2022   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $72,427  $67,586  $165,982  $167,385  $146,590  $148,563 
Income tax expense  367   248   888   825   1,044   960 
Interest expense  24,297   23,965   72,483   74,499   98,077   99,105 
Depreciation and amortization expense  23,753   23,067   69,453   65,306   94,044   86,768 
EBITDA  120,844   114,866   308,806   308,015   339,755   335,396 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  767   776   2,212   2,436   2,946   3,370 
Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal  958   1,299   2,928   (6,566)  2,876   (6,973)
Gain on extinguishment of debt                 (5,088)
Other income, net  (852)  (99)  (1,865)  (4,406)  (2,292)  (4,483)
Reorganization expense - professional fees                 236 
Severance costs include $0, $51 and $82 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2023, respectively. Also includes $0, $593 and $594 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2023, respectively.     49   644   546   676   546 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  3,295   (303)  17,274   4,635   20,577   6,192 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  580   537   1,203   1,230   840   836 
Adjusted EBITDA (b)  125,592   117,125   331,202   305,890   365,378   330,032 
Net cash interest expense (c)  (21,426)  (25,654)  (64,297)  (72,393)  (91,270)  (94,830)
   Maintenance capital expenditures (d)  (5,208)  (5,477)  (15,415)  (13,116)  (19,318)  (24,767)
   Cash paid for income taxes  (217)  (243)  (713)  (650)  (1,081)  (918)
Proceeds from certain asset sales  591   642   2,079   3,368   2,824   4,249 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)  99,332   86,393   252,856   223,099   256,533   213,766 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders  15,590   15,715   48,063   49,037   64,313   65,050 
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  (1,986)  (1,720)  (5,056)  (4,462)  (5,130)  (4,275)
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)  81,756   68,958   199,737   169,600   187,090   144,441 
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g)  49,998      49,998   49,998   99,996   49,998 
Distributable cash flow excess (h) $31,758  $68,958  $149,739  $119,602  $87,094  $94,443 
                   
Propane gallons sales                  
Retail - Sales to End Users  182,937   198,783   514,995   529,884   609,427   625,817 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  51,015   52,943   155,829   158,955   203,390   210,010 
Total propane gallons sales  233,952   251,726   670,824   688,839   812,817   835,827 
                   

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, gain on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, and net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2022.

(h) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


