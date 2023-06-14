Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Financial Highlights Gross Profit for the third fiscal quarter increased $10.4 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the third fiscal quarter increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. increased $4.8 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period.

Company Highlights Ferrellgas was named as one of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” by Newsweek magazine. The Company welcomed Apollo Propane, Inc. located in Moraine, Ohio, as its newest acquisition to the Ferrellgas Family during the third fiscal quarter. 198 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Additionally, Blue Rhino recognized three Golden Rhino Award recipients in the third fiscal quarter.





LIBERTY, Mo., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

“We were honored that our Company was named by Newsweek as one of the ‘Most Trustworthy Companies in America’ based on the results of an independent survey,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As the only national propane company on the list, we take pride in our over 84-year history of serving our customers, who know they can trust that their needs for clean, affordable energy will be taken care of by our 4,000-plus employee-owners.”

Third quarter fiscal results continued this positive trend. Gross profit increased $10.4 million, or 4%, for the third fiscal quarter. Revenues decreased $60.2 million for the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold decreased 7%, or 17.8 million gallons, compared to the prior year third fiscal quarter as near-record warmer weather reduced customer demand. However, cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $70.6 million, or 19%, for the third fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased $0.13, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. Ferrellgas has achieved positive results in contract negotiations with both suppliers and customers as it continues to leverage asset utilization management practices.

Operating income per gallon increased $0.04, or 11%, compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the third fiscal quarter increased $4.6 million, or 5%, compared to the prior year period. A focus on cost containment and strategic initiatives on right-timed delivery contributed to these favorable results, which were partially offset by higher fleet charges related to cost of diesel, maintenance and repairs.

The Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $72.4 million and $67.6 million, for the third fiscal quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $8.5 million, or 7%, to $125.6 million in the third fiscal quarter 2023 compared to $117.1 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to the $4.6 million increase in operating income, noted above, and a favorable EBITDA adjustment for $3.6 million in legal fees related to non-core businesses.

As previously announced, on April 7, 2023, the Company made a cash distribution in the aggregate amount of approximately $49.9 million to holders of record of the Class B Units as of March 23, 2023. The aggregate distribution of approximately $150.0 milion paid to date was made possible by the Company’s continued strong performance.

Several factors were key in driving the Company’s positive quarterly results. New mobile technology consisting of handheld devices for drivers to capture information and other tank monitoring notifications enable Ferrellgas, as a national logistics company, to deliver propane efficiently and in a timely manner. More importantly, the leadership and experience of the Company’s employee-owners enable it to provide for its customers both on a routine basis and during critical events. Using its nationwide footprint, the Company ships on all major supply avenues – truck, rail, sea – and has relationships with more than 100 carriers.

We also had almost 200 third quarter nominations for Ferrellgas Flame awards during the quarter. This employee recognition program is yet another way Ferrellgas shows appreciation to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners. In addition to performance recognition, Ferrellgas believes in education and continuous improvement. The Golden Rhino Award program recognizes a Blue Rhino employee or group each quarter from production, operations and corporate for their accomplishments. The International Rhino Foundation (“IRF”) joined a Company call to further its partnership and educate employee-owners on the benefits of rhinoceroses to the world’s ecosystems. Blue Rhino released limited edition propane tank sleeves in support of the IRF’s “Keep the Five Alive” event, which raises awareness about the need to save the five rhinoceros species remaining in the wild.

While the country has seen workers move around for other opportunities, most employee-owners are choosing to stay with Ferrellgas. Company-wide, retention has improved almost 13% through the 2023 fiscal year period. Front-line employee retention, which includes drivers, service technicians, material handlers, and production employees, among others, improved almost 12% through the 2023 fiscal year.

“I want to thank all our people in the field and corporate who work so hard to support our Blue Rhino tank exchange and Retail operations,” Ferrell added. “These drivers, billing specialists, technicians, customer service workers, and many more, all work together to meet our goals and serve our customers. I could not be prouder of all that they accomplish.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS April 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,127 and $11,208 of restricted cash at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively) $ 104,657 $ 158,737 Accounts and notes receivable, net 199,042 150,395 Inventories 97,813 115,187 Price risk management asset 8,463 43,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,324 30,764 Total current assets 445,299 498,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 619,285 603,148 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,099 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $347,423 and $440,121 at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively) 108,806 97,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,244 72,888 Other assets, net 64,713 79,244 Total assets $ 1,555,353 $ 1,608,115 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,791 $ 57,586 Broker margin deposit liability 6,207 32,805 Current portion of long-term debt 2,717 1,792 Current operating lease liabilities 24,150 25,824 Other current liabilities 159,054 185,805 Total current liabilities 241,919 303,812 Long-term debt 1,455,209 1,450,016 Operating lease liabilities 36,941 47,231 Other liabilities 32,076 43,518 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022) (1,160,913 ) (1,229,823 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022) (70,119 ) (71,320 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,298 ) 37,907 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (855,318 ) (880,224 ) Noncontrolling interest (6,823 ) (7,587 ) Total deficit (862,141 ) (887,811 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,555,353 $ 1,608,115





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine Months ended Twelve months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 559,047 $ 622,211 $ 1,596,777 $ 1,652,419 $ 1,962,237 $ 1,969,752 Other 28,300 25,332 87,802 74,568 109,895 92,361 Total revenues 587,347 647,543 1,684,579 1,726,987 2,072,132 2,062,113 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 291,826 362,958 852,399 966,709 1,059,694 1,141,855 Other 3,673 3,176 12,692 10,343 14,858 12,915 Gross profit 291,848 281,409 819,488 749,935 997,580 907,343 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 147,477 147,293 434,572 392,418 562,757 509,336 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 5,861 5,775 17,471 17,487 23,078 24,087 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,753 23,067 69,453 65,306 94,044 86,768 General and administrative expense 16,213 10,962 54,161 39,321 67,620 50,626 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 767 776 2,212 2,436 2,946 3,370 Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals 958 1,299 2,928 (6,566 ) 2,876 (6,973 ) Operating income 96,819 92,237 238,691 239,533 244,259 240,129 Interest expense (24,297 ) (23,965 ) (72,483 ) (74,499 ) (98,077 ) (99,105 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — — 5,088 Other income, net 852 99 1,865 4,406 2,292 4,483 Reorganization expense - professional fees — — — — — (236 ) Earnings before income tax expense 73,374 68,371 168,073 169,440 148,474 150,359 Income tax expense 367 248 888 825 1,044 960 Net earnings 73,007 68,123 167,185 168,615 147,430 149,399 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 580 537 1,203 1,230 840 836 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 72,427 $ 67,586 $ 165,982 $ 167,385 $ 146,590 $ 148,563 Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 6,115 $ 7,336 $ 16,608 $ 16,668 $ (18,828 ) $ (17,989 ) Net earnings (loss) per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $ 1.26 $ 1.51 $ 3.42 $ 3.43 $ (3.88 ) $ (3.70 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

Three months ended Nine Months ended Twelve months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 72,427 $ 67,586 $ 165,982 $ 167,385 $ 146,590 $ 148,563 Income tax expense 367 248 888 825 1,044 960 Interest expense 24,297 23,965 72,483 74,499 98,077 99,105 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,753 23,067 69,453 65,306 94,044 86,768 EBITDA 120,844 114,866 308,806 308,015 339,755 335,396 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 767 776 2,212 2,436 2,946 3,370 Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal 958 1,299 2,928 (6,566 ) 2,876 (6,973 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — — (5,088 ) Other income, net (852 ) (99 ) (1,865 ) (4,406 ) (2,292 ) (4,483 ) Reorganization expense - professional fees — — — — — 236 Severance costs include $0, $51 and $82 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2023, respectively. Also includes $0, $593 and $594 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2023, respectively. — 49 644 546 676 546 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 3,295 (303 ) 17,274 4,635 20,577 6,192 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) 580 537 1,203 1,230 840 836 Adjusted EBITDA (b) 125,592 117,125 331,202 305,890 365,378 330,032 Net cash interest expense (c) (21,426 ) (25,654 ) (64,297 ) (72,393 ) (91,270 ) (94,830 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (5,208 ) (5,477 ) (15,415 ) (13,116 ) (19,318 ) (24,767 ) Cash paid for income taxes (217 ) (243 ) (713 ) (650 ) (1,081 ) (918 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 591 642 2,079 3,368 2,824 4,249 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e) 99,332 86,393 252,856 223,099 256,533 213,766 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 15,590 15,715 48,063 49,037 64,313 65,050 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (1,986 ) (1,720 ) (5,056 ) (4,462 ) (5,130 ) (4,275 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f) 81,756 68,958 199,737 169,600 187,090 144,441 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g) 49,998 — 49,998 49,998 99,996 49,998 Distributable cash flow excess (h) $ 31,758 $ 68,958 $ 149,739 $ 119,602 $ 87,094 $ 94,443 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 182,937 198,783 514,995 529,884 609,427 625,817 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 51,015 52,943 155,829 158,955 203,390 210,010 Total propane gallons sales 233,952 251,726 670,824 688,839 812,817 835,827

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, gain on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, and net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.

(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(g) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2022.

(h) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.