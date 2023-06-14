GOLD LION ANNOUNCES MIA-3 LITHIUM PROJECT TARGET SATELLITE INTERPRETATION

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite image interpretation on its Mia-3 Lithium Project located in Eeyou Istchee, James Bay Quebec.



“Gold Lion has completed the first satellite image interpretation which will be used to target the 2023 initial field work exploration program”, said Mark Haywood, CEO of the Company.

The following image shows exposure of outcrop or positive topographic relief where outcrop is near surface across the Mia-3 property.

Please click here to view image

The Mia-3 project is located 14 km to the northwest of the Miakadow Lake lithium pegmatite occurrence (now named Mia-1). Both are within the within the La Grande geological sub-province. These pegmatites were documented in 1991 by Noranda Exploration while exploring for gold and base metals. Later exploration in the Miakadow Lake area by Ressources Dianor Inc. (1999) describes a felsic pluton and a series of coarsely pegmatitic dykes related to the Vieux-Comptoir granites which intrude the La Grande and are seen along the south and south-west shores of Miakadow Lake. The Vieux Comptoir granitic rocks intrude multiple lithologies in the La Grande sub province and are a key exploration vector which Gold Lion will investigate during this initial field program.

Geologica recently completed a property Technical Report dated May 5, 2023, “NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report of the Mia Li-3 Lithium Project”. The report is filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Geologica will be updating this report with results from their site visit as well as providing the first full coverage map for the property from new information.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of the Mia-3 Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com .

mark@GoldLionResources.com





Qualified Person

William McGuinty, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company, is a registered professional geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

