StorageVault Partners with the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is proud to announce that it has been named the Official Self Storage and Portable Storage Provider of the Toronto Blue Jays.



The self storage brands of Access Storage, Sentinel Storage and Depotium Mini Entrepot will all benefit from this partnership. Additionally, the portable storage brands of Cubeit Portable Storage, StorageVault Containers and FlexSpace Logistics are included in the agreement. The partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays provides StorageVault’s brands with national marketing rights and broadcast and in-stadium signage.

The opportunity to build a partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Canada’s most recognizable and beloved sports properties, was one that StorageVault could not pass up.

"StorageVault is delighted to be entering into a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. The pairing of Canada’s baseball team with Canada’s storage leader was a natural fit. The alignment with the Blue Jays provides StorageVault and its affiliate brands with strong national visibility and fan engagement,” said Celeste Blackmore, National Director, Corporate Partnerships.

With a national footprint of 239 stores, Access Storage, Sentinel Storage and Depotium Mini Entrepôt have been helping clients find the extra space they need for more than 25 years. In addition, StorageVault offers portable storage across the country through Cubeit and StorageVault Containers, as well as storage and logistical solutions with FlexSpace Logistics.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Canada’s storage leader,” said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “We’re excited to bring this partnership to life for fans across Canada, and grateful for StorageVault’s support.”

StorageVault looks forward to cheering alongside Canadians as the Toronto Blue Jays work to bring a World Series championship back to Canada.

Let’s Go Blue Jays!

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 239 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 208 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.5 million rentable square feet on 670 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging, and shredding services.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, ‎which reflects StorageVault’s current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can ‎be identified by such terms as “will” and “expected”. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information ‎in relation to: the benefits of StorageVault’s partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, including, providing StorageVault and its affiliate brands with strong national visibility and fan engagement‎. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks ‎and uncertainties, many of which are beyond StorageVault’s control, and which could cause actual results ‎and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. ‎Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and increased awareness and exposure of StorageVault’s brands and services resulting from the partnership. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, ‎‎economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions ‎and market prices for ‎‎securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory ‎approvals; the actual results of ‎‎StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including ‎environmental ‎‎legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on ‎acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled ‎labour or loss ‎of key individuals, ‎as well as the ‎factors ‎discussed in StorageVault’s regulatory filings which can be found on SEDAR ‎‎‎(www.sedar.com). ‎StorageVault does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking ‎information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by ‎applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.‎