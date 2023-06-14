Infinidat Receives Multiple Accolades from Storage Magazine, UK at the 2023 Storries XX

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced it has received another series of prestigious industry awards from Storage Magazine, UK.



Now in its 20th year, Storage Magazine’s Awards – The Storries XX – recognize the industry’s finest solutions, companies, and people. The event is regarded as one of the most important fixtures in the global enterprise storage calendar. This year, Infinidat was named a Winner in the Storage Optimization Company of the Year category and a Runner Up in three categories – Editor’s Choice – Product award, Performance Storage Vendor of the Year, and the Storage Innovators award.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized by Storage Magazine at The Storries XX,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Infinidat has been a strong enterprise storage solutions innovator for several years and the results of the 2023 Storries Awards are a testament to our continued success in the storage market. Infinidat’s systems and software deliver enterprises the cyber storage resilience, unmatched real-world application performance, and guaranteed 100% availability they need for today’s 24x7x365 deployments. At a time when financial resources are strained and businesses are focused on reducing their capital and operational expenses while providing a more environmentally-friendly data center, choosing Infinidat is the obvious choice.”

“Infinidat has an outstanding track record for providing the best-in-class enterprise grade storage solutions for our channel partners and their end users. As Infinidat continues to excel with the advancement of innovative storage solutions, such as cyber storage resilience, we see the growth of Infinidat's solutions across the enterprise storage marketplace. Infinidat's recognition is a testament to the company’s vision and hard work. Congratulations to the team! - very well deserved,” said Stewart Legge, Vendor Development Director at CMS Distribution.

The Storage Magazine XX Awards winners were announced on June 8, 2023 at a gala dinner.

Click here to see the complete list of winners.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

