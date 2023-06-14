Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing demand for personalized customer experience, growing cybersecurity concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, increased adoption of cloud-based services, and rising digital transformation initiatives.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the deployment type outlook, the cloud-based segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
- As per the service type outlook, the professional services segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
- The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- The key players operating in the market are Aware Inc., Equifax Inc., GB Group, Centrify Corp., Experian Plc, Lifelock Inc., Gigya Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Okta, Inc. and Janrain Inc. among others.
By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- On-Premise
- Cloud-based
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
