The key players operating in the market are Aware Inc., Equifax Inc., GB Group, Centrify Corp., Experian Plc, Lifelock Inc., Gigya Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Okta, Inc. and Janrain Inc. among others.

Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing demand for personalized customer experience, growing cybersecurity concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, increased adoption of cloud-based services, and rising digital transformation initiatives.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the deployment type outlook, the cloud-based segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
  • As per the service type outlook, the professional services segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
  • The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Professional Services
  • Managed Services

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud-based

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

