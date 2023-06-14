Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing demand for personalized customer experience, growing cybersecurity concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, increased adoption of cloud-based services, and rising digital transformation initiatives.

Key Market Insights

As per the deployment type outlook, the cloud-based segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.

As per the service type outlook, the professional services segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The key players operating in the market are Aware Inc., Equifax Inc., GB Group, Centrify Corp., Experian Plc, Lifelock Inc., Gigya Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Okta, Inc. and Janrain Inc. among others.





By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





