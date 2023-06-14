Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report 2023: Increasing Investments in UAVs for Surveillance and Attacks Drives Growth

Dublin, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic aperture radar market grew from $3.87 billion in 2022 to $4.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The synthetic aperture radar market is expected to grow to $7.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

Major players in the synthetic aperture radar market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defense and Space, Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems PLC., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo SpA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Capella Space, MDA Corporation, SkyGeo, OHB System AG, ICEYE, IMSAR LLC, SAR AERO, SRC Inc., MetaSensing Group, UrtheCast Corp, Sandia National Laboratories, SSTL and EarthDaily Analytics.

The synthetic aperture radar market consists of sales of airborne or spaceborne side looking radar systems. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is an active sensor that sends microwave signals and receives back the backscattered signals from the Earth's surface. The synthetic aperture radar produces fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system.



North America was the largest region in the synthetic aperture radar market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the synthetic aperture radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of synthetic aperture radar market are receiver, transmitter, and antenna. Receiver refers to the radar system that receives electrical signals. The SAR has different platforms such as airborne and ground. The modes for synthetic aperture radar are single mode and multimode. SAR has various frequency bands such as X band, L band, S band, C band, K, Ku, Ka, band, and UHF/VHF band. These synthetic aperture radar systems are used in applications that are military and defense and monitoring and exploration.



An increase in the investment in the UAVs for surveillance and attacks is contributing to the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market. UAVs are used in numerous occurrences due to their advancement in safety. With their remote-control abilities, drones monitor locations, communicate possible hazards, they notify threatening conditions like oil and gas refineries, pipelines, and flare stacks. Drone Technology is employed in the military during high-risk periods. MILSAR SAR/MTI Radar is designed to be used on airborne platforms for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, deterrence, and attack operations.

For instance, according to Hindu data 2021, an Indian national daily agency, India is set to finalize a long-conceived proposal to procure 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones from the U.S. for the three services at a cost of nearly $3 billion (around ?22,000 crores). Thus, increase in investments in the UAVs for surveillance will drive the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the synthetic aperture radar market. Many companies are developing new products to provide and enhanced experience to its users.



The countries covered in the synthetic aperture radar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.45 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

