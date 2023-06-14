The Global Collagen Supplement Market is forecasted to grow by USD 873.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Supplement Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287435/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the collagen supplement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of collagen supplements to improve joint conditions and support bone health, the increasing prevalence of digestive problems, and the health benefits of collagen supplements.



The collagen supplement market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Marine and poultry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strategic initiatives of market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the collagen supplement market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising applications of collagen in the cosmetic and personal care industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the collagen supplement market covers the following areas:

• Collagen supplement market sizing

• Collagen supplement market forecast

• Collagen supplement market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading collagen supplement market vendors that include Ancient Nutrition, Codeage LLC, ConnOils LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Glanbia plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc., Nestle SA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., PROTEIN SA, Proto col, Rejuvenated Ltd., Revive Collagen, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Carlyle Group Inc., The Clorox Co., Titan Biotech Ltd., ZENii Ltd., and Absolute collagen. Also, the collagen supplement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287435/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________