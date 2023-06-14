The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 52.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272679/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the contract research organization (CRO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in m and activities by vendors.



The contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Clinical research

• Early phase development

• Laboratory

• Regulatory consulting



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

• Medical device companies

• Academic institutes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the contract research organization (CRO) market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in vaccine production and growing outsourcing and cost savings enabled by using CRO services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the contract research organization (CRO) market covers the following areas:

• Contract research organization (CRO) market sizing

• Contract research organization (CRO) market forecast

• Contract research organization (CRO) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract research organization (CRO) market vendors that include BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Trial Service B.V., CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc., Ergomed Plc, Eurofins Scientific SE, Geneticist Inc., Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Linical Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., Novotech Health Holdings, Parexel International Corp., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., PSI CRO AG, Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.. Also, the contract research organization (CRO) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

