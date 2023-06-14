The Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is forecasted to grow by USD 80.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272624/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sulfur hexafluoride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for electricity in developing nations, the development of upgraded applications in the electronics industry, and the growing integration of ICS in automobiles.



The sulfur hexafluoride market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Electronic grade

• UHP grade

• Standard grade



By End-user

• Power and Energy

• Metal manufacturing

• Medical

• Electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing interest in semiconductor devices as one of the prime reasons driving the sulfur hexafluoride market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of smart cities and the increasing number of fabs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sulfur hexafluoride market covers the following areas:

• Sulfur hexafluoride market sizing

• Sulfur hexafluoride market forecast

• Sulfur hexafluoride market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sulfur hexafluoride market vendors that include Advanced Specialty Gases LLC, AGC Inc., Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ATCO Atmospheric And Speciality Gases Pvt. Ltd., Axcel Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases Inc., DILO Co. Inc., Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC., Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co. Ltd., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Qingdao Ruiming Blue Sky Energy Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., SEMA Gases, Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co. Ltd., SicgilSol India Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Vizag Chemical International. Also, the sulfur hexafluoride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

