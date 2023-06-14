The Global Bridal Wear Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bridal Wear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250299/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in product premiumization, increased spending on weddings, and increasing adoption of multichannel marketing strategies.



The bridal wear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Gown

• Traditional wear



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of the omnichannel strategy as one of the prime reasons driving the bridal wear market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of private-label brands and smaller manufacturers and the increasing influence of celebrities’ bridal wear will lead to sizable demand in the market.

• Bridal wear market sizing
• Bridal wear market forecast
• Bridal wear market industry analysis

• Bridal wear market sizing

• Bridal wear market forecast

• Bridal wear market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bridal wear market vendors that include America Clothing Express Inc., ASOS Plc, BBXco Inc., Cut Srl, Davids Bridal LLC, ELIE SAAB, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd., JLM Couture, Justin Alexander, Klienfeld Bridal Corp., Manish Malhotra, Monique Lhuillier Inc., Morilee LLC, Naeem Khan Ltd., SAN PATRICK S.L.U., SAU LEE, TMLL LTD., WHITE FACTORY HOLDING SLU, and Winnie Couture Inc.. Also, the bridal wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

