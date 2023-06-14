The Global Image Guided Therapy System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,594.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% % during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240789/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the image guided therapy system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high prevalence of cancer, aging population, and upgrades in image guided therapy modalities.



The image guided therapy system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Research and academic institutions



By Product

• Endoscopes

• Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

• Ultrasound systems

• Computed tomography (CT) scanners

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (ai) with image guided therapy systems as one of the prime reasons driving the image guided therapy system market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements and increasing number of partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the image guided therapy system market covers the following areas:

• Image guided therapy system market sizing

• Image guided therapy system market forecast

• Image guided therapy system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading image guided therapy system market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Analogic Corp., Brainlab AG, C RAD AB, Canon Inc., Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.. Also, the image guided therapy system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

