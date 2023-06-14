ReShape Lifesciences® to Participate in Investor and Industry Conferences in June

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced participation in the following investor and industry conferences in June:

Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference. June 22: Life Sciences Investor Forum. Messrs. Hickey and Stankovich will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 am ET. Interested parties can register to view the live presentation at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.





Messrs. Hickey and Stankovich will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 am ET. Interested parties can register to view the live presentation at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com. June 25-27: American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2023 Annual Meeting. Jonathan J. Waataja, Ph.D., Director of Research at ReShape Lifesciences, will present data on the company’s Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system in a virtual e-poster at this meeting being held in Las Vegas, NV, June 25 - 29, 2023. Poster Title: The Insulin Response to Oral Glucose Tolerance Tests did not Diminish Following Prolonged Stimulation of the Vagus Nerve Celiac Branch in the Study of a Novel Bioelectronic Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Author: Jonathan J. Waataja, Ph.D. Session: E-Posters Date: June 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PT

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements that we expect feedback on the PMA submission from the FDA by year end, and, if approved, that we believe based on physician feedback that there will be broad adoption of the Lap-Band® 2.0 by existing Lap-Band® surgeons and surgeons that newly adopt the Lap-Band® 2.0. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com