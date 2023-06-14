Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The market's expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as pancreatic cancer, the rapidly growing aging population, the growing demand for personalized treatments, and advancements in technology. Additionally, the market has also benefited from the positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Thrombosis and Hemostasis Biomarkers Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the application outlook, the deep vein thrombosis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].

bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biomedica Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, HORIBA Ltd., Werfen, Quidel Corporation, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others are some of the key players in the global thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/thrombosis-and-hemostasis-biomarkers-market-4016

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Analyzers

Reagents & Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation





End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centres





Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Clinical Laboratory Rests

Point-of-Care Tests

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

PT

Fibrinogen

D-Dimer





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com